EDITORIAL: Mkinga cashew farming scheme transformative

A transformative idea on cashew nuts growing and trading is taking shape in the sleepy villages of Mkinga District in Tanga Region.

Out-Growers Company Ltd (OGCL) is rolling out a model in partnership with farmers in Mkinga District to raise product quality and, by extension, farmers’ income through shared profit along the value-chain.

If supported and well-managed, the initiative has the potential to turn around the fortunes of cashew farmers, and fuel Tanzania’s industrialisation drive.

Modelled on the successful story of India, OGCL seeks to establish smallholder-led processing plants called harambee, Kiswahili for “let’s pull together”. To that end, farmers will be empowered as knowledgeable agri-business managers, in line with the government’s agenda to end exportation raw produce.

As shareholders in this potentially transformative project, farmers will be assured of increased incomes while also benefiting from marketing end-products rather than raw produce. This will also shut out middlemen and free-riders.

Even more interesting is the fact that OGCL will help establish traceability of cashew nuts originating from Tanzania.

Indeed, processing and packaging cashews for export, and quality assurance rating for cashews from Tanzania, will brand them globally – and, possibly, create a national identity.

Currently, raw cashews exported from Tanzania lose that identity in processing hubs in India, Vietnam and elsewhere abroad.

Cashew nuts are one of Tanzania’s important traditional exports whose potential has not yet been fully exploited, and we heartily commend Mkinga District Council for signing the memorandum of understanding with OGCL on this.