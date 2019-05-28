EDITORIAL: More old centres needed

Reports that Sh34 billion worthy of gold has been sold through the newly created gold exchange centres is good news indeed.

That gold would have, otherwise, been smuggled out of Tanzania’s porous borders and sold to other countries.

But thanks to the government’s decision to establish the exchange centres the precious minerals have been sold right here in the country.

What that means is that not only will the government get its fair share of tax revenue, but the country will also get the much needed foreign exchange.

We are aware that it is not easy to control smuggling but this is a good start. We implore government leaders to continue being creative in finding innovative ways of ensuring that the country benefits from its own resources.

Public leaders must be custodians of the country’s natural resources and find ways of plugging all loopholes that leave the country as poor as before. They should shun corruption and put the interests of the nation above self.

The past is past and we look towards the future. Saving Tanzania’s natural resoruces should be the way to go to ensure that Tanzanians benefit from their God-given riches. That is why we are of the view that more centres should be created, at least one centre for each region as directed by President John Magufuli early this year.