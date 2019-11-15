EDITORIAL: Nem’s action against shoddy bags laudable

The National Environment Management Council (Nemc) has sent the right message after fining a number of companies tens of millions of shillings in recent weeks for manufacturing substandard alternative carrier bags.

The government’s ban on plastic bags that came into effect on July 1 created an opportunity for entrepreneurs, both local and foreign, to fill the void by manufacturing biodegradable bags to standards specified by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS). However, there were companies that saw this as an opportunity to make a quick buck by manufacturing and supplying bags of the lowest quality.

The result is that there have been numerous cases of brand new bags splitting open as soon as anything substantial is put in them, with shoppers counting the cost of losing items such as sugar, rice and flour through spillage. It is not easy for buyers to differentiate between good quality and substandard bags.

These bags cost between Sh300 and Sh1,000 apiece, depending on size, and it is understandable that there have been mounting calls for action against companies manufacturing and supplying substandard bags. It is totally unacceptable for consumers to continue losing their hard-earned money this way.

Nemc has done the right thing by imposing at least Sh100 million in fines on errant firms in the last two weeks alone and seizing and destroying over a million defective bags. The ban on plastic bags has so far been effective, but it is being sabotaged by greed and insensitivity on the part of some manufacturers of alternative bags.

Nemc and other relevant authorities should constantly be on the lookout for individuals and entities involved in the manufacture and distribution of shoddy bags. The ban on plastic bags will be meaningless if consumers are not offered quality alternatives that are also environmentally friendly and affordable.