The Citizen OpEd EDITORIAL: Now is the time to address urban poverty Wednesday July 3 2019 Although Tanzania has recently achieved much in the way of industrialisation, the irony is that progress has been slower in poverty reduction – especially in urban areas. The latest National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Household Budget Survey notes that Tanzania requires Sh161bn every month to help empower close to 14 million Tanzanians just to meet their basic needs.In the same survey, NBS states that there is a change in the distribution of poor people who live below the poverty line, which is Sh33,748 per month. Though the proportion of poor people decreased from 84.1 per cent in 2011/12 to 81.0 per cent in 2017/18, the poor in Dar es Salaam city doubled from 1.5 to 3.0 per cent.Urban poverty can be a result of when people move to the cities for various reasons such as search for work, food and water scarcity, conflict and displacement. These people come from different backgrounds and culture including individuals and households with lands but unable to cope with difficulties in farming.Most of these migrants in the city are pushed into informal labour due to circumstances where they work long hours in low-paid, insecure jobs and are exposed to various health hazards because they lack basic infrastructure in the informal settlement they reside in.The survey result show that it is not only in Dar es Salaam that the issue of urban poverty dwells, poverty has also increased in other urban areas, from 14.4 to 16.1 per cent – with Mwanza having the highest number of poor people. This issue is likely to intensify.Unless we do something to improve the situation and invest in right solutions to address urban poverty, the cities will face long term consequences. The report paints a clear picture in highlighting where we need to begin to reduce levels of urban poverty within Tanzania. Also Read EDITORIAL: Support PCCB in war on corruption business UK-based Tanzanians continue to find their mojo in London OPINION: Sustainable prosperity is based upon sound agriculture OPINION: Sell the experience not Mt Kilimanjaro In the headlines Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist government during Italy trip Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a lightning visit to Rome on Thursday, including talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal