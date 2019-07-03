EDITORIAL: Now is the time to address urban poverty

Although Tanzania has recently achieved much in the way of industrialisation, the irony is that progress has been slower in poverty reduction – especially in urban areas. The latest National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Household Budget Survey notes that Tanzania requires Sh161bn every month to help empower close to 14 million Tanzanians just to meet their basic needs.

In the same survey, NBS states that there is a change in the distribution of poor people who live below the poverty line, which is Sh33,748 per month. Though the proportion of poor people decreased from 84.1 per cent in 2011/12 to 81.0 per cent in 2017/18, the poor in Dar es Salaam city doubled from 1.5 to 3.0 per cent.

Urban poverty can be a result of when people move to the cities for various reasons such as search for work, food and water scarcity, conflict and displacement. These people come from different backgrounds and culture including individuals and households with lands but unable to cope with difficulties in farming.

Most of these migrants in the city are pushed into informal labour due to circumstances where they work long hours in low-paid, insecure jobs and are exposed to various health hazards because they lack basic infrastructure in the informal settlement they reside in.

The survey result show that it is not only in Dar es Salaam that the issue of urban poverty dwells, poverty has also increased in other urban areas, from 14.4 to 16.1 per cent – with Mwanza having the highest number of poor people. This issue is likely to intensify.