EDITORIAL: Online consumer body timely

Reports that the online consumer council is in the offing to protect consumers’ digital transactions are encouraging.

Currently the safety of online digital consumers was vague not knowing where to report when facing challenges.

But now the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) is planning to establish an Online Consumer Council (OCC) to protect digital transactions from fraud, defaults and other abuses.

We are aware that a legal platform, whether to be part of the OCC or not, would be established to enforce digital contracts, delivery of services and business agreements between trader and consumers. We commend the FCC for their efforts to come up with a digital transaction watchdog. This will go a long way into ensuring entrenching the digital economy in Tanzania.

One of the fact that digital transactions are not widely used, despite the huge potential is because consumers and businesses have been wary of wasting time and other resources following up on transactions when cheating is involved.

But once the OCC is in place, and we hope it will be launched as soon as possible, then it is our hope that Tanzania’s digital economic potential will be unleashed and propel the country’s development to greater heights.

