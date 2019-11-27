EDITORIAL: Protect the right to life

On Monday, Katesh Township residents gathered to bury Sirili John, a Chadema cadre, who was found dead with injuries in various parts of his body.

The family and those who turned out at the burial expressed their dissatisfaction over explanation given by the police that it was possible that Sirili had taken his own life.

Questions that mourners asked point to one fact that Sirili’s death was not natural. Whether he took his own life or somebody else killed him, morally the fact is that he was robbed of his life.

Experts argue that States have the legal obligation to protect and promote human rights, including the right to social security, and ensure that people can realize their rights without discrimination.

They argue further that every human life, from conception to natural death deserves to be protected, under its humanity and its dignity.

Experts expound that the right to life, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is a moral principle based on the belief that a human being has the right to live and, in particular, should not be killed by another entity including government.

This means, security organs must investigate the killing of Sirili, and others who died under circumstances like his, and come up with answers so that justice would be done.