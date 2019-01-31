EDITORIAL: Reforms will spur insurance growth

Tanzania’s insurance sub-sector is due for major reforms this year. This is in efforts to spur its growth – thereby improving its contribution to the economy.

The industry currently contributes nearly one per cent of the Gross Domestic Product – and is growing at a rate of 7.7 per cent annually in terms of gross premiums.

Its penetration ratio is currently 0.9 per cent: lower than the average 3 per cent in emerging markets.

According to the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira), major reforms include adoption of a National Insurance Policy and ‘Takaful’ – Islamic insurance services – as well as the ‘Bancassurance’ model.

Tira commissioner general Baghayo Saqware revealed that the planned reforms only await approval of the ministry of Finance and Planning. Hopefully, the ministry will take the requisite steps to ensure timely approval thereof.

Efforts to adopt the National Insurance Policy started in 2014 when the policy was drafted. However, it has remained unapproved – thus causing operational challenges for insurers, and regulatory challenges for Tira.

If the policy is effectively implemented, the insurance industry would grow at an annual average rate of 33 per cent over the next decade, with a penetration rate of 3 per cent.

Bancassurance is also on the cards. This would allow commercial banks to offer insurance services – unlike now when they are considered simply as agents of insurance companies.

This would increase the outreach of insurance products and services – especially considering that banking networks are already available in almost all the country’s districts.

The third major reform involves adoption of ‘Takaful,’ specifically targeting Islamic finance.

Significance of the insurance sub-sector lies in the fact that it enables the economy to operate efficiently and effectively.