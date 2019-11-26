EDITORIAL: Review airfares to spur trade

Airfares within the East African Community (EAC) have remained punitively high, bogging down many businesses.

The six-member EAC bloc eyes political federation, but has yet to agree on a one regional space arrangement, which would help cut airfares and boost trade in the region.

The two-day EAC Business and Investments Summit, which opens on Thursday, should address the many hurdles hindering trade, including prohibitive airfares.

The East African Business Council (EABC) executive director, Mr Peter Mathuki, said last week that the meeting, which will attract about 500 participants, will come up with measures that will help stem the tide of long-standing challenges.

Available statistics show that the EAC bloc registered respectable 5.7 per cent economic growth in 2018.

However, this does not reflect the potential of the EAC bloc, which is home to over 170 million people.

Indeed, regional trade integration is a cornerstone of EAC partner states’ policies.

In this regard, it is imperative to improve ease of doing business in addition to strengthening public institutions and private sector organisations involved in exports.

Reduction of airfares will certainly make intra-regional trade more vibrant, which, in turn, will lead to more creation of jobs.