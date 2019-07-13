EDITORIAL: Revise league fixtures to avoid inconvenience

The Premier (Football) League is scheduled to start at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 23, with JKT-Tanzania facing the defending champions, Simba Sports Club.

The next calendar takes into account the participation of four clubs which are also scheduled to play in continental championships.

These include Kilimanjaro Stars, which is scheduled to compete in the Senior Challenge Cup slated for Uganda starting in December.

The calendar has also considered the special ‘Mapinduzi Cup’ competition which normally begins at the end of December.

However, the calendar has not taken into account the ‘SportPesa Cup’ competition scheduled to start in Kenya next January – and which involves soccer maestros Young Africans and Simba.

The TPL tourney was usually staged between June and July. However, the organisers have changed that, adopting the new calendarthat begins in August.

This has engendered concern among mostly peripheral football stakeholders – who foresee problematic challenges. Frequent and/or sudden changes of fixtures calendars generally frustrate sports clubs, supporters and fans. But, if changes must be made, then they should take into account the fixture calendars of other tournaments as a matter of course.

It is our sincere hope that the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will revisit the new calendar before the start of the next league season. This is to avoid complaints and other developments which may seriously mar the league and Tanzanian football in general.