EDITORIAL: Sort out investors' concerns

Bureaucratic obstacles are still a cause for concern in Tanzania despite concerted efforts having been made in recent years to surmount them.

In a meeting with 13 government ministers last week, local investors raised the red flag over the ease of doing business in the country – or lack of same.

Their concerns hold water, and should not be taken lightly because they are major players in the country’s economy.

Finding a solution to the problem is the first step in wooing more investors, something which we crave for.

We applaud the ministers at the meeting for seeking to open wider the doors to success.

We have huge potential to boost our economy, but some relevant institutions are adapting to change at a snail’s pace.

Investors blame some state agencies for impeding investments.

We nonetheless harbour hopes that the government will address the challenges with a view to increasing both local and foreign investments.