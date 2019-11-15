EDITORIAL: Stop cross-border attacks

Human life is sacred, holy and precious. It is the State’s responsibility to protect and promote continuity of human life. This goes hand in hand with the protection of human rights, particularly the right to social security and inclusion in economic and political life.

It is against this backdrop that news earlier in the week from Tandahimba District in Mtwara Region must be taken seriously. In the early hours of Tuesday, gunmen suspected to have crossed from Mozambique raided Ngongo Village where they shot dead six people in cold blood and wounded seven.

There have been similar incidents in the past, which means that the situation must be accorded the priority and gravity it deserves.

Already, top security officers are on the ground as part of wider efforts to ensure Tanzanians’ security in that part of the country. They have already held meetings with their Mozambican counterparts.

The authorities are duty-bound to protect the life of every law-abiding person in Tanzania. It is imperative that officials charged with overseeing security take deliberate measures to end such impunity once and for all.

People wherever they are should also be encouraged to volunteer information that would help to deter attacks in the future.