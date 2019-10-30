EDITORIAL: Support rulling on child marriage

The Court of Appeals’ ruling on the minimum marriage age this month has come as a relief to many.

The ruling upheld the High Court’s 2016 decision that declared that provisions of the Marriage Act of 1971 that allow marriage of girls at the age of 15 or 14 were unconstitutional.

This ruling followed a legal challenge by the Msichana Initiative, an organization advocating girls’ right to education.

Their petition argued that the Marriage Act violated girls’ fundamental rights to equality, dignity, and access to education, and contravened Tanzania’s Law of the Child Act.

We are aware that the ruling has rubbed some cultural and, even, religious sensibilities the wrong way. But we stand by the belief that if all those who wish the girl child well are educated on the benefits of lifting the age of marriage from 14 to 15, they will support the ruling.

Supporting the ruling is crucial. It is an important step into overcoming the negative patriarchal system in our society that has served to subjugate the advancement of women education.

The Marriage Act of 1971 allowed selfish parents, whose intentions were material gain, to conspire to prematurely end the educational endeavours of their daughters so as to marry them off at the tender age of 15 or 14.

Once married, the children found themselves as the breadwinners of their homesteads, especially in rural areas. But with no adequate education they barely made ends meet and the vicious cycle of poverty kept rolling.