EDITORIAL: TFF meeting must focus on developing soccer

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) conducts its annual general meeting (AGM) in Arusha City today. The meeting is generally considered to be important, as it gives the national football governing body an opportunity to review its performance regarding various issues during the past one year of its operations.

This year’s budget is a crucial item on the agenda of the meeting, which is attended by a cross-section of football stakeholders, including the government. All in all, the meeting will largely dwell upon the state of the soccer regulator every which way, as well as work on strategic plans and the way forward hence – emphasis always being laid upon football-related matters.

In the event, it is expected that TFF and its affiliated institutions – as well as other stakeholders in what is the world’s most popular team sporting game – will use the ‘AGM platform’ to shape soccer development across the country.

Currently, Tanzanian football faces a myriad challenges, including lack of sponsors and internecine conflicts among soccer leaders.

Lack of sponsors, for example, makes it hard for some football teams featuring in the Mainland Premier League to perform well. If nothing else, this results in acrimony among the parties involved. Also, the Under-17 national soccer team, ‘Serengeti Boys,’ is facing financial problems. This is at a time when the team should be in a training camp, preparing to excel in the prestigious African Youths Championships slated to be held in Tanzania from April 14 to 28 this year.