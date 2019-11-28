EDITORIAL: Tackle the rot in co-ops

The 2018/19 audit by the Cooperative Audit and Supervision Corporation (Coasco) awarded an unqualified opinion to only 303 of the 4,413 audited primary cooperative societies.

The others received qualified opinion (2,378 societies); disclaimers (879 societies) and adverse audit opinion (53 societies).

The adversely impacted societies together caused a loss of Sh124.05 billion in the 2018/19 financial year alone.

Coasco also audited 38 national cooperative societies, only four of which were awarded a clean bill of health. Three others were awarded an adverse opinion for occasioning a combined loss of Sh856.3 million.

As of last June, Tanzania was home to 11,410 registered cooperatives – only 6,463 of them active. Another 2,844 are dormant, while a worrisome 2,103 could not be traced on the ground, so to speak.

All indications are that the losses were occasioned as an inside job by management teams, not by outsiders.

How consternating, when game wardens turn poachers, much to the detriment not only of society members, but also the economy at large.

While we heartily support efforts by the government to recover the embezzled funds, we nonetheless stress the need to also swiftly bring to Justice all the culprits involved.