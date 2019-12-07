EDITORIAL: Tanzania excels in U-16 COPA

Tanzania’s U-16 Copa Coca-Cola soccer team won the Africa Cup of Nations title in the final match played at the Mpesa Foundation Academy grounds in Thika, Kenya, on Thursday - winning 6-2 against Zimbabwe.

Tanzania’s striker Paul Nyerere also won the ‘Golden Boot Award’ in the competition.

The team’s journey to the success started after beating South Africa 3-1 - but lost 0-2 to Zambia. Then it thumped Uganda 6-2 to qualify for the semifinals against defending champions Kenya - a match Tanzania won on 5-4 penalties.

Other countries that featured in the competition were Ethiopia, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Mozambique.

The young-stars fought hard to make their country proud in the annual competition, won for the first time this year by Tanzania.

We call upon football stakeholders and well-wishers of Tanzanian sports in general to support the development of sports in the country. This is in helping to identify and develop talented players who would excel at the national, regional and global levels on a sustainable basis.

