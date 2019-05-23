EDITORIAL: Time to end mob justice

Senseless killings are still rampant in Tanzania and this is nothing to tolerate as it violates human rights.

We have already lost enough lives of petty criminals through mobi justice. A recent report by Legal and Human Rights Centre indicates that an average of 65 people were killed by angry mobs each month.

That makes a total of 385 in the first six months of 2018 and these are only cases recorded by the police.

This is unacceptable in a peaceful country like Tanzania Something must be done immediately to contain the situation.

Public awareness may help to address the issue. People need to know that there are proper channels to follow whenever they suspect anyone in anything. They are neither the prosecutors, neither judges. They should respect and follow the law into convicting and punishing the culprits.

On the other hand, state agencies must make sure that justice is delivered in time and in a manner that is clearly understood by the public.

Why do we say this? There is perception that justice is not delivered in some cases including to people who are suspected to be thieves, robbers, killers and many others.