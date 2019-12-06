EDITORIAL: Water conservation is key

Fresh water is increasingly becoming scarcer on the globe, setting the stage for a doomsday scenario in the next few decades.

Water is at the centre of conflicts in some parts of the continent serves to underscore the magnitude of the problem and its potential to slowly but steadily spiral out of control.

Most of these conflicts are between pastoralists and small-scale farmers. This is already a common occurrence in rural Tanzania, where climate change and environmental degradation are taking their toll on the availability of clean water to burgeoning populations.

There are predictions that the next major global conflict will not be sparked by a dispute over oil or land, but water. No effort should be spared to avert this worst-case scenario.

Of particular importance here is water conservation. While countries such as Tanzania can do little to reverse climate change or mitigate its effects on the wider population, it is within our power to conserve water that is available.

Also, every available source of clean water should be tapped. This diversification should ease the pressure on sources currently being used to supply water for domestic and other uses.