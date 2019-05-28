EDITORIAL: We must plug money laundering loopholes

Although Tanzania is not an economic powerhouse which plays an especial role in the global economy, it is nonetheless at the forefront in the fight against money-laundering.

That’s why the government established the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) at the Finance ministry under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2006 to – among other things – combat money-laundering.

Generally-speaking, ‘money-laundering’ is the concealment of the origins of illegally-obtained money, typically by means of money transfers involving unsuspecting banks and such-like institutions and businesses, usually of dubious probity.

Indeed, Tanzania is nothing to write home about in terms of the size of its economy and financial capability, so that it would almost automatically qualify as a money-laundering hub.

But the country is strategically located at the crossroads of Southern, Central, East and Southwestern Africa, all major stepping stones to much of the world. This makes it vulnerable to illegal but highly-lucrative activities which help generate huge sums in illicit income. These include – but are not limited to – large-scale smuggling and trafficking in illicit narcotics, firearms, and humans.

Furthermore, Tanzania is largely a cash-economy in which a huge percentage of the population doesn’t access banking services for one reason or another. Consequently, the informal financial sector is very much active, with goodly volumes of cash floating around ready to be tapped for illegal activities – thus fueling money-laundering.

This is not good for Tanzania, which prudently established the Financial Intelligence Unit. But, somewhat surprising, the Unit’s 2016 study findings titled ‘National Money-Laundering and Terrorism-Financing Risks Assessment Report’ were only published early in May this year!