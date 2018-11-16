EDITORIAL: We should not relax in efforts to create jobs

Jobs creation remains a critical matter for developing economies like Tanzania’s.

Statistics revealed in Parliament on Wednesday by the deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Anthony Mavunde, showed that the government created 644,821 jobs in 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

We commend the efforts. It is not easy to ‘find’ jobs for so many people these days.

But, such efforts notwithstanding, unemployment is still problematic, calling for even more concerted efforts by all players to surmount it.

The huge numbers of students graduating from educational institutions annually cannot all find jobs, remaining unemployed and dependent for God knows how long.

In November 2015, some 297,488 students sat for the Form-IV national examination – and only 87,571 were selected for further secondary education…Meaning that around 210,000 students had to either take up vocational training, or join the ever-crowded jobs market.

These figures are only averages of the numbers of young people who join the labour market every year. Here, we haven’t considered those whose education journey was terminated immediately after completing primary Standard Seven education.

For instance, in 2013 some 844,938 students sat for the Standard Seven National Examination. But, only about a half of them were able to continue with secondary education.

What this means on the ground is that, as a country, the relevant authorities must not relax in effectively tackling the challenges involved. Putting each and every able-bodied person in a paying job is a struggle that must be won if Tanzania is to register all-inclusive socio-economic progress.

And, it is not enough to just create jobs; the jobs must be decent. This is in the sense that the work positions are functional, effectively contributing to the wellbeing of the people.

Let’s all play our part in this.