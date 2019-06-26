EDITORIAL: let’s unite efforts to fight climate change

The United Nations has warned of a ‘climate apartheid” where the wealthy are better able to adjust to a hotter planet as the poor suffer the worst. A new report released by UN rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston warned that “climate change threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress… in poverty reduction.”

The report expected to be presented to the UN Human Rights council next week, cited previous research that climate change could leave 140 million across the developing world homeless by 2050. While poor people are not majorly responsible for global emission, it is unfortunate that they are the ones to bear the brunt of overheating, hunger and conflict.

It is sad that the wealthy can pay to escape these consequences that they largely created. Around the world, people are already experiencing hurricanes which drives hundreds out of their homes and droughts threatening food supplies to populations.

This means climate change is not just a distant threat as some people had imagined but a growing reality that needs urgent attention from all the stakeholders. A visible evidence was witnessed the other day when Hurricane Kenneth hit the neighbouring Mozambique hard leaving many homeless, separating families and claiming lives.

Just as Alston pointed out, while environmentalists have repeatedly pointed out this issue, it is shameful that the human rights community are yet to devote enough time and attention to this issue, particularly UN Office of the Human Rights Commission.