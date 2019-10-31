Editorial: Is Tanzania truly ready for industrialization?

For all practical purposes, the industrialization drive has been at the top of the agenda of the fifth-phase government of President John Magufuli, in the highest office in the land since November 5, 2015.

When inaugurating the 11th Parliament in the national capital Dodoma on November 20, 2015, Dr Magufuli pledged to encourage the setting-up of agro, livestock and fisheries-based industries for the production of mass consumption goods such as edibles and textiles.

As noted in The Citizen on November 21, 2015, Dr Magufuli also pledged to “improve railway, port and air transportation infrastructure to match the available opportunities” – as well as review the privatization contracts entered into between the government and private investors, with a view to “repossessing factories that were sold to investors who had failed to develop them as agreed.”

All in all, the President stressed that industrialization would be key to his government’s development plans – and that “manufacturing would account for 40 per cent of all new jobs by 2020.”

All this is not far off the long-held National Development Vision-2025 for a semi-industrialised, middle-income country by year-2025 when, hopefully, manufacturing would contribute a minimum of 40 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

In four years of Dr Magufuli’s administration, much has happened in that direction. Some improvements have indeed been made – or are ongoing – in industrialisation-related economic infrastructure development: transportation, energy, etc.

But, more needs to be done to meet the 2025 deadline/target – including establishing an Industrial Development Bank on the lines of the Agricultural Development Bank, as well as reducing taxes on locally-produced goods, and getting banks to lower interest rates for industrial lending.