Focus on human growth

Least Developing Countries (LDCs) must push for human development if they are to overcome poverty and graduate to higher levels.

This is according to the Least Developing Countries Report 2019 released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The report recommends that these countries must create conducive infrastructure that will attract investments.

Some analysts suggest that it is crucial for LDCs to first and foremost invest in human development in the true sense of enlarging people’s freedoms and opportunities and improving their well-being. Human development is about the real freedom ordinary people have to decide who to be, what to do, and how to live. This human development concept was developed by economist Mahbub ul Haq.

Human development must also focus on enabling people attain the various types of capital including: internal economic capital—including financial capital and non-financial capital; external economic capital; natural capital; human capital; social and relationship capital; and constructed capital.

Tanzania, like other developing countries, is striving to grow its economy through industrialisation. This is an ambitious plan, which needs inclusion of every Tanzanians for it to succeed.

It means, Tanzanians and all residing in Tanzania must be adequately and appropriately empowered for them to meaningfully contribute towards the realisation of the goal.

Advertisement