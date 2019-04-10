Government doing a good job on economic growth

A recent World Bank report paints a rosy picture of Tanzania’s economy, citing it as one of the fastest growing in Africa. The findings of the report, titled Africa’s Pulse, are good news to Tanzanians and should serve as an encouragement to authorities to do even better.

The main driver of the growth, according to the World Bank, is massive investment in infrastructure projects that are currently in different phases of construction. Some of these projects are the Stigler’s Gorge mega hydroelectric dam and the standard gauge railway. Power transmission lines and roads are also being constructed throughout the country.

The report, however, warns about risks that could hamper further growth of the economy. The risks include severe weather conditions that devastate farming as well as natural disasters such as floods, droughts and landslides that lead to loss of lives and people’s assets.

Other risks are a slowdown in the economic growth of the US, the Euro area and China, which are some of Tanzania’s largest trading partners. The slowdown in those areas could have spillover effects on Tanzania and other East African Community countries.

In addition to the risks mentioned by the World Bank, other reports have also pointed out challenges that Tanzania still faces which make it difficult for growth to trickle down.

In fact, the issue of how economic growth benefits the majority of the people is being tackled in research papers to be presented today at an annual Repoa workshop in Dar es Salaam. The research papers suggest that the high economic growth would only benefit the majority if adequate investments are made in sectors such as agriculture that provide massive employment.

We commend the government for the good work that has resulted in an impressive economic growth trend and urge policy makers to craft policies and strategies that maintain that growth. The strategies should take into account the advice by experts to ensure that economic growth is sustainable and benefits all.

Open more maize mills

The opening of a mega maize mill in Songea District is a welcome development. It comes as a huge relief to farmers in the district, and those from Ruvuma Region. For many years, farmers in these areas have been suffering huge losses due to lack of a ready market. The new mill that President John Magufuli officially opened on Monday will go a long way in addressing this problem.

But even as the farmers in these areas celebrate this much-needed investment by the National Service, their counterparts in many other parts of the country are still lamenting losses that are a direct result of the lack of a ready market for their produce.

There are also concerns over the export value of maize that stays long in homesteads and on farms, in many cases without proper storage facilities.

For this reason, it will be worth considering – on the part of government – to have similar mills in every district, funds permitting. This will save farmers from suffering losses that are otherwise preventable.