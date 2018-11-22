Let’s dialogue over public debt

By BLANDINA KILAMA

On a normal day, Mama Rehema finances her vitumbua (rice cakes) business using savings from previous sales. She supplements that with an occasional loan from Doto, who supplies her with ingredients for the rice cakes.

The little profit she makes from the business is used to run her household.

Mama Rehema has dutifully maintained good relationships with Doto, always ensuring that she pays what she owes him in good time.

Recently, however, her mother fell sick – and Mama Rehema used her meagre savings to care for her. By the time her mother had recovered, Mama Rehema had exhausted her savings, and was unable to pay what she owed Doto.

In the event, she pleaded with her creditor, and renegotiate their credit terms.

But, misfortunes never come singly. While Mama Rehema was away nursing her sick mother, the price of rice – the main ingredient for the rice cakes – shot up on the back of a global shortage of the commodity.

This was a double-whammy for Mama Rehema; not only did the price of rice go up – thus ballooning her debt to Doto; by parity of reasoning, the price of her rice cakes also went up, thereby reducing her sales to financially-pressed consumers.

The longer it took Mama Rehema to pay Doto for the rice she needed, the longer did it take Doto to pay his rice suppliers. Ditto for the rice importers who supplied the commodity to Doto’s suppliers, etc. etc. in the long supply chain.

All in all, this was bound to result in a shrinkage in the economy at large.

So, Mama Rehema had to devise ways to surmount the twin challenges and continue in business.

One of her friends, Charles, stepped in the breach with credit – which also helped her expand her business. However, the released credit was just enough to finance the first and second expansion phases – leaving the planned three-phase expansion uncompleted.

Should Mama Rehema turn elsewhere for more credit to complete the job? This was as distressing as it was stressful.

This hypothetical example of Mama Rehema helps us to understand four main areas to be considered when discussing public debt: maturity mismatch; relationship to export growth; rollover risk, and currency mismatch.

One major challenge facing developing countries relates to the existence of an infrastructure gap as the countries endeavour at growing their economies and fighting poverty. Filling this gap requires huge resources which cannot be mobilised through domestic revenue sources mainly generated through taxation.

Official Development Assistance (ODA), bilateral support and concessional loans in general are in decline. This forces countries – including Tanzania – to resort to costly commercial loans the servicing of which does not match with the projects’ implementation schedules.

The countries also use government bonds (Treasury bonds and bills), tax reserve certificates, and other instruments.

Debt financing has, therefore, become an important and unavoidable source of financing government budgets. Public debt has in the process been rising in most of these countries – thereby raising concerns among the informed citizenry regarding the magnitude and efficiency in utilisation of such costly resources.

It is thus imperative for the government to ensure that information about public debt – and its medium and long-term effects – are made transparent to stakeholders. This would ensure accountability, and facilitate better-informed public debate.

A ‘sustainable debt level’ is the level where debt does not grow faster than the economy – thus allowing government to have enough revenue to pay the debt without having to accumulate arrears, or ask for debt restructuring.

The private sector, especially the domestic one, is prone to being affected by mounting debt arrears. At the global level, the average Gross Public Debt vis-à-vis the GDP stands at 59.9 per cent – with some countries faring well at single digit rates while others exceed 100 per cent.

It behoves each country to observe debt sustainability principles, ensuring that both solvency and liquidity ratios don’t approach their upper limits.

It is in this view that the Economic Society of Tanzania (EST) and the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) are collaborating to organise the first joint Dialogue on Public Debt that will be held at the Ramada Encore today from 7.30am to 11am.

The dialogue aims to share understanding on basic elements of public debt management and debt sustainability. It is also envisioned to share views on how to make public debt productive, i.e., yield income for the government.

Furthermore, the dialogue will highlight the methods used in redeeming public debt, and the importance of government to redeem its debts from time to time.