Mother Nature – our children may never have her so good

By Abdul Mohammed

The sad tale of how the environment is suffering because of widespread neglect and abuse perpetuated by human beings, as captured in the writings of renowned US conservationist Aldo Leopold 60 years ago, was recaptured at a recent event to mark the World Environmental Day in Dar es Salaam.

Aldo Leopold was a renowned American environmentalist and author, born on January 11, 1887. After the birth of his first born, Starker Leopold, in 1913, one of Aldo’s main concerns was that Starker would never know the woods as he himself had known them.

Since then, Aldo began to consider wild games an integral part of the whole ecosystem, as important as trees, soil and water. He did all he could to preserve the precious heritage for future generations.

He wanted the US government to act quickly against encroaching development and all the destructive activities. Aldo died in April 1948, but he is still remembered all over the world as an environmental pioneer. To date, his book Sand County Almanac continues to serve as the ‘bible’ of the American environmental movement.

However, 70 years after the death of Aldo, the world is still discussing the same thing: how our own actions today will impact the future generations. Aldo was talking about woods, but now we can talk about many other things starting with wild creatures. How many elephants, rhinos, lions are killed every day? What about the destruction of forests and water sources?

On this year’s World Environment Day, Tanzanians received a powerful message on how they were contributing to a bleak future of their children by not doing enough to protect the environment.

If you consider the rampant destruction going on across the country today, you will have a feeling that all the future generation will inherit is a desert; they will only read about wild creatures, the likes of elephants and rhinos in history books.

In commemorating this year’s World Environmental Day in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Environment), Mr January Makamba, raised similar concerns.

During the event, the minister took a three-year-old girl called Zai to the podium to demonstrate the significance of his cry for a change in behaviour to save the environment. He asked the crowd rhetorically if they thought the young girl’s generation would still be able to produce charcoal as this generation was producing it.

“Today, a bag of charcoal is sold at Sh60,000, but if we continue with the trend of environmental destruction I don’t think in the next 41 years Zai will be able to harvest charcoal as we do today,” said Makamba.

The minister rightly put it across to the crowd that the highest level of injustice that the current generation was committing was making life difficult for the future generation.

True love for our children does not begin and end with taking them to school, or buying them nice clothes or sweets, but living a life in a manner that in the future they will not encounter difficulties in efforts to meet their daily needs, he emphasised. He was spot on.

There is no justification for any kind of environmental destruction in the name of struggling to meet our daily needs.

At the current rate of environmental degradation, one can only try to imagine what life will be in the next 40 years. There are so many things at stake, including possible high costs of energy and scarcity of arable land. Already, we are experiencing critical shortages of water. This problem will be bigger, Mr Makamba warned.

One of the major environmental challenges the country is currently facing is deforestation. Statistics from the Tanzania Forest Service shows that the country destroys about 372,000 hectares of forest every year. That means in the next 10 years the country will have lost about 3.7 million hectares of forests.

Climate Change

And like any other nation of the world, Tanzania needs to step up the fight against climate change. One of the most effective strategies is tree-planting campaigns.

On this, Tanzania can take a leaf from India where in July 2017 they planted more than 66 million trees in just 12 hours. It is said that over 1 million people were involved in the tree planting campaign.

India was committed under the Paris Agreement to increase its forests by five million hectares before 2030 in order to combat climate change disasters.

Tanzania also needs to take the same approach. Imagine the impact if a half of this country of over 50 million people plant one tree in a year. The country will then make its own record of planting 25 million trees in one year.

Mr Abdul Mohammed is a Revise Editor with Mwananchi