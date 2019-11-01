By Frank Christopher

Government spending plays an imminent role in influencing development in any nation. It is by far the biggest investment a nation can make and have a notable impact to every participant in the economy. And it is through it the national cake can be distributed even to the underserved majority.

There are several forms which it can be effected to an economy. Some of them are conditional cash transfers, government funded operations, unemployment benefits, as well as social spending on health and education.

Government spending is also critical in preventing if not reducing the pernicious side effects of the business cycle. It has a major influence in revamping an economy from a recession as an increase in spending will have a pass-through effect onto consumers thus facilitating more investment and helping an economy out of recession.

Given the importance of government spending it is necessary to care for its efficiency. That is it should be spent wisely, according to priorities and with measurable outcomes to an economy and the majority in particular.

It is through efficiency in spending the public can judge the value for money on different undertakings of the government.

And it is in this assertion an International Monetary Fund and the World Economic Forum had ranked Tanzania number 28 in efficiency of spending public revenue by the government out of 136 surveyed economies.

As the United Arab Emirates claimed the first spot it is followed by Singapore, United States and Qatar while Rwanda claims the fifth position and the only African nation in the top ten.

As Tanzania claimed a 28th position there are standpoints that can elucidate such an efficiency in government spending. Among them is an allocation of substantial revenues to implementation of large scale infrastructure projects such as Stiegler’s Gorge and Standard Gauge Railway among others which as of now more than Sh4 trillion have been disbursed upon their implementation. Given the vital importance of these projects in driving an economy via forward and backward linkages when completed it is verifiable that the value for money as well as measurable and beneficial impacts could be easily ascertained as in the short run total public spending may have lower significance on growth as compared to the long run with impact varying among sectors.

On the other hand the government has disbursed more than Sh1 trillion in implementing development projects on the health sector which in the long run will have a positive spillover effect to the economy.

A healthy and stable population has every chance to be much more productive thereby increasing labour force participation rates as well as productive capacities of an economy.

The same is the case for government spending on education sector. As the contribution of education towards the development of any economy cannot be overstated it is no exception even for Tanzanian government that has made considerable progress in financing the education sector.

Despite of an ever growing demand for educational financing amid limited government revenues the government has disbursed more than Shs1.6 trillion in financing development projects in the sector which in turn may have positive spillover effects in both short run as well as in long run.

And regardless the fact that Africa is currently facing a severe ‘learning crises, Tanzania has made strides within such challenges as increasing budgetary allocation had served as one of the leeway to tackle the learning crisis and thus avoiding to create the “lost generation”.

On top of that, it has scaled up massive financial resources in supporting productive social safety net interventions to support the poorest 15 per cent of the population.

This has been done through conditional cash transfers and labour-intensive public works as well as other livelihood enhancement activities which can lead to generation of more sustainable income-generating activities for targeted households.

This intervention has reduced income volatility the extreme poor and raising household’s productive potential.