OPINION: ICTs and development in Tanzania – a castle in the air?

Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have been closely linked to development and poverty alleviation. This linkage has coined the abbreviation ICT4D, which is a field that studies the role of ICTs in development.

This linkage is necessary because ICTs have the potential to improve development aspects such as health, education, the actual access to information and economic development. While we have often heard that information is power; information is actually powerless until it becomes knowledge. When it is comprehended and made useful by those who possess it.

With this understanding, it would be plausible to expect ICT students, practitioners or researchers in Tanzania to have some power in influencing development in the country. Or, would that be too much to expect from the strand that is holding the ICT castle in the sky?

In my pursuit to understand the different ways that ICTs are interwoven with development, I am learning in retrospective that I only had an extremely narrow perspective of ICTs.

The paradox in this is that I am not an outlier – that position is occupied by many ICT graduates and practitioners in Tanzania. We match from computer science and IT degrees to the job market or entrepreneurship, completely oblivious of how ICTs are being applied in our environments every day, and how they are shaping the future of our communities.

The world is all-eyes on how ICTs could leapfrog poor countries from rags to riches, albeit a harder endeavour than anticipated. Different agencies including NGOs and the government are investing in ICT4D initiatives.

Despite financial constraints, most of the invested money goes down the drain because positive results are so far a bare minimum. These high failures rates warrant for en masse pursuit for an informed and knowledgeable base of ICT graduates in the aspect of ICTs and development.

Generally, people learn from success and failure; hence why both successful and unsuccessful ICT4D initiatives in the country make a robust learning ground for ICT students. For example, the One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) initiative was one of the not-so-successful attempts at using ICTs to bring educational revolution to children in poor countries including Tanzania.

The key expectation from this initiative was that, “in one generation, every child in East Africa will know how to design software, write code, connect to the world around them, …” Indeed, it would take a well-informed, knowledgeable and empowered Tanzanian to have wondered at the very beginning; how is that even possible? How could a child who was struggling to read and write, learn programming just by being given a laptop that was solar powered?

This is not to say that the initiative had no chance of succeeding. Perhaps it did. However, one crucial missing link was the availability of informed, empowered and knowledgeable digital development champions who could ask such questions that might have warranted going back to the drawing table, or facilitate better technology adaptation.

Higher learning institutions have an instrumental role to play in breeding such champions. ICT students need to be made more well-rounded and relevant, both intellectually and practically, by being introduced to the real development issues surrounding their communities and how ICTs could, and have tried to address them.

One way to do that is to introduce ICT4D modules to ICT courses. Also, students could be linked to volunteering and field work opportunities in ICT4D initiatives, including those that have failed.

Students need to start from early on, to learn about successes and failures in their areas of study so that they can start scurrying their brains for alternative solutions or by initiating potentially transformative debate.