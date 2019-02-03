By Erick Mwakibete

After two years and countless protests which cost people’s lives, the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) managed to swear in a new president after an outcome which left some powerful opponents of the former president, Joseph Kabila too conflicted to push for more confrontations as that would have meant the possibility of remaining with the man they have wanted to see his back for many years.

They could not afford that, and so, the DRC lurches on from one crisis to continue confronting many other crises which did not end with Kabila’s regime.

DRC’s peaceful transfer of power was the first one in that vast country since independence. Guns and death were the only means to occasion a vacancy of power in Kinshasa.

While elections, flawed or otherwise, have come to be the currency sustaining some sort of legitimacy and longevity to rulers in Africa, there are still many countries where even the prospect of a peaceful transfer of power from one living president to the next is still too much to ask.

Rulers who have tailored the state around them and created a personality cult cannot fathom the thought of watching someone else running the country.

They have made sure that nothing much is left of the hollowed “States” after they are out of office whether they are overthrown or die in some hospital in a European capital, or, God forbid, unexpectedly lose an election like Malawi’s independence leader, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, where a supporter was quoted to have said, “There is no opposition in Heaven. God himself does not want opposition-that is why he chased Satan away. Why should Kamuzu have opposition?”

Much of how politics is organized on the continent is a zero-sum game where the winner walks away with everything.

This does not offer incentives to relinquish power o even share it with one’s opponents. Kabila Jr., though unpopular, he provided a master stroke on how one can leave the presidency but remain politically relevant in a country without a single, long ruling party. You give power to the least of your headaches while keeping a few cards as insurance.

This is up there with the way soldiers handled the deposing of Zimbabwe’s former longtime ruler Robert Mugabe. Their coup was so different to the bloody affairs the continent has witnessed in the past and did not have some of the key hallmarks of a quintessential African coup.

There is the military too.

In countries like Guinea-Bissau, where not a single president has ever completed their term in office let alone managing a peaceful transfer of power in a country dominated by a single political party and the military, politics has been a bloody affair.

There are many rulers who rely heavily on their armed forces to keep them in office.

In some cases, coups have been launched immediately after the death of a long time ruler as was the case in Guinea, plunging their countries into more chaos and uncertainties.

Long time ailing rulers rarely seen in public or spend much time “resting” in European hospitals or capitals have been sustained in power by powerful power brokers in the military. They demand nothing short of personal loyalty to them from their militaries.

And there are the usual fault lines; the chains which have kept the continent captive even before political independence was achieved by many countries on the continent.

Religion and ethnicity have had more than their fair share of ensuring that there is no such a thing as a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another president.

Despite endless wars and successive governments in Kinshasa which have never had effective control over the vast country, DRC has managed a peaceful transfer of power albeit from a flawed process.

Kabila Jr. has managed something even the most Machiavellian president in the region, Uganda’s YoweriMuseveni has not.In itself, it is a sign that Africa is making slow progress towards a future where power being peacefully transferred from one president to another president will not conjure up doomsday scenario or trigger bloody unrest or full blown civil wars.

Of course, that is still not in the cards for many years ahead.