For more than a decade East African nations had registered impressive growth rates to the extent of being spotted as potential engines for driving growth in sub-Saharan Africa.

As was the case for other emerging economies, fiscal policies adopted by their governments were pivotal in maintaining growth momentum. But despite such an impressive step there are looming fears over the current trajectory of fiscal policies implemented by East Africa’s largest economies, namely Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

As they registered growth rates of 5.8, 7.0 and 5.9 per cent, respectively, there have been growing fears that consolidating their current fiscal regimes will soon impair their fiscal momentum as levels of public debt keep soaring.

In what can be seen as changing the rules of the game, lawmakers in Kenya approved the government’s plan to raise its debt-ceiling threshold and therefore increasing its borrowing margin.

Through its treasury, it has proposed a ceiling of Ksh9 trillion ($86 billion) which allows it to increase borrowing to almost match the size of the entire economy and double the previous cap of 50 per cent of GDP with the debt at net present value.

Triggered by the need to balance its infrastructure demands it has decided to go the other way round as it had about $3.8 billion stalled projects ranging from roads, rail links and dams.

Advertisement

As the debt ceiling is being elevated to new heights, the Kenyan government is currently negotiating a $4.1 billion loan agreement with 15 lenders, including China, Japan and the African Development Bank, among others. With this being the current state of affairs, several partners have warned that if no due care will be considered the country’s economy shall head towards a crisis point.

On the other hand, Tanzania is currently facing a mounting national debt stock which seems to reflect remarks made by several stakeholders who have called for strict measures to calm the situation.

Despite an allocation of Sh10 trillion to service public debt in the 2018/2019 financial year alone, the Bank of Tanzania said that as at the end of August 2019 the government debt stood at Sh52.3 trillion.

The figures are somewhat bigger as in August 2014 the government debt stock was Sh32.9 trillion, being an increase of Sh19.3 trillion in a five-year period. The increase was largely on account of infrastructure financing as well as rising dollar value against the Tanzanian shilling while repayments are estimated to gobble up 43 per cent of domestic revenue.

The story is almost the same even for Uganda as nominal debt to GDP increased from 19.2 per cent in financial year 2009/2010 to 42 per cent in 2018/2019. Furthermore it is projected that it will increase further to around 45.7 per cent of GDP in the financial year 2019/2020. And given the fact that the increasing public debts are substantially composed of non-concessional lending, there are clear signs that these economies should pay more attention when addressing the issue. As this is a concern not only to lenders, borrowers and the international community in particular, the following approaches should be considered:

Exercising prudent fiscal policy can be the key. This may be streamlined by enhancing the right mix of public spending patterns as well as strong public financial management as they seek to achieve a track record of sound debt management.

Moreover, countries must learn to live within their means as currently global financial markets does not offer amenable interest rates especially for low-income economies.

Strengthening public debt management is also necessary.

Sound debt management practices are also necessary as they can ensure a better value for borrowed funds as well as ensuring higher returns to investments financed by them.

As governments are facing an intertemporal tradeoff between short-term and long-term costs they should seek the means of striking a balance where the costs and benefits are prudently managed.