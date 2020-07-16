Post Covid-19 lessons worth noting

By Edward Shila

In my over 12 years’ experience in providing business and marketing solutions nothing had prepared me for Covid-19. There was so much uncertainty on how life would be going forward. Our clients immediately cut their budgets, affecting a large portion of our revenue as result of their dwindling sales. As one of the leading advertising and marketing solutions providers, most of our clients turned to us for solutions on how they were going to navigate these unchartered waters.

While other countries were shutting down borders and locking down their countries, Tanzania under the leadership of the 5th Phase government took a different approach by putting in place selected measures that would help the country combat Covid-19. Instead of a lockdown, the government put in place strict social distancing measures and gave guidelines on how people could protect themselves without disrupting business operations. It was a bold move at the time due to the fact that other country was doing the opposite. During one of his speeches the president stated that this was just a phase and that life will resume to normal as people figure out to live with novel virus.

What followed as other countries were taking loans from the World Bank and other institutions was a systematic approach towards going back to normal. It started with reopening of Universities and high schools and eventually allowing all activities back to normal while maintaining social distancing measures and the use of face masks. As of the June budget the Tanzania economy is set to grow at 5% a decline of 2% from last year but a better number compared to other East African countries.

The whole experience was a learning curve and below are some of the key take-aways I have identified. From April 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020, Dentsu Aegis Network collected responses from 701 clients across 36 markets to take a deeper look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business plans, how they have responded to this unprecedented situation so far, and how they envision the post COVID-19 future. The Reality of Recovery: A Post COVID-19 World report, was built from the results of this survey.

Content is King in times of crisis

When the crisis amplified and lockdown measures spread, many brands made theirs the ‘First, do no harm’ adage, by quickly adapting their content to not appear out of touch with the current events. More than half (55 per cent ) of respondents have adapted their creatives and content to respond to the consequences of the pandemic. It is by far the measure most frequently taken by marketers (it ranks No 1 across the world), and 50 per cent declare they will need to invest more in content over the long term.

To generate a consistent consumer response, brands must have a clear understanding of the content created across the organisation, even when it is not under the direct responsibility of the marketing department. The buck doesn’t stop with rolling out an emotional hero TV commercial, and brands should not neglect the other types of content that serve consumers from either an emotional, informational or transactional perspective. A successful content strategy encompasses many facets such as delivering accurate information about logistics (e.g. up-to-date store hours in maps), temporary customer practices (e.g. clear return policies), product information (e.g. stock levels in search ads), etc. Making sure the content is consistent from the first interaction to the product page is fundamental.

Adapt or die

During this period businesses had two main options, either adapt to the new normal or die. This was evident as some businesses immediately decided to shutdown to avoid further losses while others adapted so that they may survive. A good example of this is hotels which decided to offer the rooms for people who might have been exposed to Covid-19 to quarantine and others offered spaces for people to work remotely as working from home had its challenges. Different businesses in finance, telecommunication, and retail found creative and effective ways to keep their businesses going. Businesses like banks, encouraged people to use the digital channels, putting in places safety measures that made it possible for them to continue to service customers as well as being proactive by restructuring credit facilities for customers that were having a hard time meeting their repayment obligations.

More than just the bottom line

Being a developing country, it would not have been possible for the government to fight the impact of Covid-19 alone and in an unexpected turn of events we saw beer companies shifting from production of alcohol to production of hand sanitizers. Other businesses came together to support the government in fighting Covid-19 by helping purchase Personal Protective Equipment. This was proof that it’s more than just the bottom line. The move assured consumers that these brands do not only care about making money but also cared about consumers well-being.

The potential of E-commerce

At the start of the pandemic we saw movement restricted with some businesses pushing for e-commerce. Based on the survey conducted by Dentsu Aegis Network called the Reality of Recovery: A Post Covid-19 World. It is clear the current crisis will accelerate the adoption of e-commerce, both in terms of consumer usage and in terms of investment from brands. A third of respondents (33 per cent) have already expanded their e-commerce presence amid the crisis. The push for e-commerce has been particularly strong for offline-driven businesses (37 per cent versus 17 per cent for online-driven businesses) and for industries relying heavily on retailers (49 per cent of FMCG and 53 per cent of F&B respondents expanded their e-commerce presence) in an attempt to partially offset their lost offline sales.

What does it mean for brands?

Growing online sales to be both profitable in the short term and viable in the long term is no easy feat. What worked for traditional retail is not guaranteed to work online, and the volume of parameters to consider, from logistics and technical infrastructure to advertising and customer support, can be overwhelming for brands, especially for the ones playing catch up. How can we make the most of marketplaces in a limited time? How can we quickly optimise our existing tech stack to optimise sales? How can feed management provide flexibility to adapt media efforts to real-time inventory? All these questions are all the more difficult when the company does not have e-commerce specialists among its ranks.

Think ahead

The Covid-19 pandemic was a great lesson as to why it is vitalfor businesses to think ahead. Those businesses that were future thinking, were quick to jump on e-commerce and push their teams to work remotely enabling them to continue with operations with minimal disruption. While Covid-19 is quickly becoming a thing of the past, one thing is certain, that this will not be the last time business will go through hardships, they therefore need to think ahead to avoid disruptions and losses.