Seek ways to mend ties with donor community

By TheCitizen

In recent days and weeks, Tanzania’s democratic credentials have been put to the litmus test by friends and allies alike. The country’s good governance credentials have been mostly questioned by some of its partners in the social and economic development stakes.

These have included bilateral development partners the likes of Denmark, and the United States, as well as multilateral development partners that have included the World Bank (WB) and the European Union.

The seemingly growing rift comes despite the fact that the Tanzanian government recently reassured its Western development partners that it would continue to respect all international agreements on human rights that have been signed and ratified. This was after a threat by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, to launch a crackdown on gays in the commercial capital. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the regional administrator’s call as “only his opinion, and not reflective of the country’s official stance.”

However, despite this assurance, international mass media headlines have, on one hand, continued to paint a grim picture of the goings-on in the country. On the other hand, reactions from Tanzania’s partners in socio-econo-political development hinted at dire consequences. These included – but are not limited to – suspension, withholding or withdrawal of development finance to the country.

Reviewing financial support

At the end of last week, the European Union issued a statement to announce that it was doncudcting a comprehensive review of its policies towards Tanzania in response to recent moves undermining “human rights and the rule of law”. It also cited the tightening of restrictions on the activities of civil society organisations, the media and many political parties.

And also last week, Denmark said it was withdrawing $10 million in aid to Tanzania over what development minister Ulla Tornaes said were “unacceptable homophobic statements”.

These are unfortunate developments – for both sides.

Encouragingly, efforts to close the rift seem to be paying off. On Friday, President John Magufuli had a fruitful meeting with the World Bank Vice President for Africa at the end of which the Bretton Woods institution reaffirmed its committment to support the country’s development programmes, putting aside the differences of the recent past. Before that, the World Bank had decided against approving a $300 million education loan for girls’ education in response to a policy of expelling pregnant girls and not allowing them to resume their studies after giving birth.

Tanzania currently depends on the support of its development partners for nearly a third of its annual national budget, and any cuts in that support would wreak havoc on the country’s development agenda.

It is crucial that both sides to the looming impasse earnestly tackle the arising challenges soonest to normalise ties. A widened rift between the two would be highly regrettable – especially considering the symbiotic, mutually-beneficial relations both sides have been enjoying for a half-a-century or so.

Indeed, this can be accomplished without the countries involved sacrificing their moral, ethical and other principles – both grandiose and functional.