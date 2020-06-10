“Food Safety, Everyone’s Business”

Everyone has the right to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food for a healthy life. Unfortunately in current times, almost one in ten people and one in three children in the world fall ill after eating contaminated food.

Unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins or chemical substances, causes diseases and conditions ranging from diarrhea to cancer. In recent years, the world has witnessed an upsurge in the number of people living in urban areas.

This has brought with it challenges including those related to feeding the ever-increasing populations. As we celebrate the second World Food Safety Day (WFSD) today under the theme: “Food Safety, Everyone’s Business”, it important that we look at the role played by each of the stakeholders in ensuring food safety.

The day is an important opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe all the way from the farm to the folk, including at different stages of processing, manufacturing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale or provision.

In this context, it is important to highlight the role of street food vendors in ensuring food safety and provision of nutritious food for a big part of our population. It is estimated that 2.5 billion people eat street food worldwide every day. Research findings show that in the last four decades, street food has become an integral part of the local food scene and a key factor for food security in major urban areas in Tanzania.

As a result, many urban dwellers rely on foods and beverages prepared or sold by vendors especially on streets and other similar places. These places represent a significant part of urban food consumed by millions of low-and-middle-income consumers, in urban areas on a daily basis.

Street foods meet the demand of this growing number of urban dwellers as they provide quick, inexpensive, fulfilling, familiar, and tasty food round-the-clock and within a walking distance. As more women get into formal and informal employment, street foods fill the gaps arising from reduced home cooking.

However, this has brought other challenges, particularly those related to food safety and sanitation. In many parts of the world, the risk of food poisoning outbreaks linked to street foods remains a threat.

Lack of knowledge among street food vendors about the causes of food-borne diseases is a major risk factor. FAO recognizes the role played by food vendors and commends the support they are providing to urban food system.

Through its technical expertise, FAO is supporting Tanzania to implement the urban food agenda by addressing not only food safety issues; but also nutrition to ensure that the food vendors prepare safe and nutritious food to their customers. FAO in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (MoHCDGEC),has developed a resource-efficient system for monitoring street food safety using the online Digital Management Platform (DMP) that is linked to the national small-scale businesspersons’ identification system.

With the technology, consumers can report suspected food poisoning from street food vendors through the Hotline set at office of the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) for Dar es Salaam.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Centre for Counselling, Nutrition, and Health Care (COUNSENUTH), FAO has trained over one thousand street food vendors operating in Dar es Salaam, to maintain healthier and safer street food.

As part of the commemoration of this year’s World Food Safety Day, FAO will provide four hundred identification cards to registered Street Food Vendors and support field inspections of the Overall Safety Score (OSS) to be conducted by Public Health Officers from the five municipalities of Dar es Salaam.

Besides supporting the street food agenda, FAO has also been working with the Government of Tanzania through MoHCDGEC and Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) to address the problem of aflatoxins that decrease the quality attributes of food, nutritional value, and subsequently its economic value.

To reduce possible consequences of exposure to aflatoxins along Commodity Value Chains, FAO in collaboration with MoA supported the implementation of the National Postharvest Management Strategy by the development of District Postharvest Management Platforms and conducted sensitization trainings for district councils around the lake zone (Mwanza, Geita, Simiyu, Shinyanga, and Mara regions).

Advancing the operationalization of multi-sectoral ‘One Health’ approaches is also essential for food safety. FAO through the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) programme, has also been partnering with the relevant national partners to consider microbiological and other safety aspects of food including the investigation of aflatoxicosis in Dodoma and Manyara regions.

*The author is the FAO Representative to Tanzania.