When health information is at the tips of your fingers

Over the last few years, it has been tried, tested and proven that you can tweak anything electronic to cater to a wide range of user-friendly app. The health sector is not immune to this phenomenon either. From fitness apps to heart health tracking apps to period tracking apps, technology continues to simplify access to information.

This does not, however, rule out doctors because self-diagnosing oneself is never an option. Health apps help give us the information we need to better understand how our bodies functions and when we need to consider seeing a doctor.

Tanzania has not been left out as local doctors and programmers are constantly coming up with these ideas to help their communities. A femme fatale team of two local ladies - a programmer and a doctor – saw it fitting to create an app and platform where health information can be easily accessed.

Maria Theresa Kadushi and Dr. Hilder Ruth Shoo, founders of a mobile health startup called ‘Mobile Afya’ did not know they could make a USSD application that uses internet-free mobile technology to provide basic health information in Swahili language in Tanzania and East Africa when they met at a function in 2015.

“It was at a university function and we were both in different teams, she was in programs while I was with a health team,” says Dr Shoo.

Ms Kadushi shortly pitched Dr Shoo the idea of the startup company and Dr Shoo was instantly hooked as she visualized a future where people could have all the information about health issues and diseases in the palms of their hands.

She details that the idea to establish the startup was even more emphasized after noticing the lack of health information in Tanzanian societies.

Ms Kadushi narrates that her habit of curiosity and never shying away from trying to stabilize the situation paved the way for Mobile Afya as she had previously lived with the challenges to access of health information.

“My parents never taught me about menstruation and sexual health and I was disadvantaged because I started schooling at a very young age, so I had no one to help me understand my body changes in general so I wanted to change that narrative for fellow women” she explains.

The two women first started with conducting research in reproduction in different regions, the first being Singida which was Ms Kadushi’s residence and workplace at the time.

“We found out that Singida was one of the leading regions in Tanzania with the highest number of street children which causes multiple families to lead poor and saddening lives. We concluded that many families lacked enough information on reproduction as a result they had more and more children even though they could not take care of the whole family,” details Ms Kadushi.

It was then that the two women developed an app with as much information as possible regarding reproduction issues to assist the uneducated and misinformed people.

Ms Kadushi says the app was extended to USSD formation that can be used with and without internet access as one of their targets was for the service to reach people with lowest income.

She further details that all the information within the app is prepared by professional doctors and is reviewed by the Ministry of Health.

“Our startup is an app with correct and accurate information that assist a person in making informed decisions,”

Ms Kadushi explains that the decisions made by the app user are a result of having accurate information on a disease or issue that may have been hinted at by the app user.

The USSD menu. which can be found after dialing *147*47#, is a detailed menu that guides a user during their search.

After dialing the particular USSD, the user will find a menu with information on Sexually transmitted diseases, non-communicable diseases, forgotten tropical diseases, teenage health, first aid, nutrition education, HIV/AIDs, Tuberculosis, gender and child abuse.

Once a connected user dials the USSD and chooses a particular angle of information, a text message with all the information on the angle is then sent to the number you sign up with.

“It is a free service with the exception of sh3, 000 that is paid annually for the text messages that are sent when you request information on a certain disease,” explains Ms Kadushi. As Mobile Afya tackles on the gap of lack of easy access to health information, they had to simplify communication between the company and consumers.

All the health text messages sent to subscribers are short to help ease the exhaustion that comes with reading long texts which many people despise.

It is revealed that the app currently has 1,000 subscribers who have vouched for different health information that is found within the app.

The startup reaches its audience when the Ministry of Health conducts events based on international health events.

During international events conducted locally, they influence attendees to sign up for the program that would enable them to get free health information regularly.

On the other hand, the startup finds audiences while marching from one street to the other.

“Our communities not only lack the right information about diseases, there is also the problem of not knowing and understanding the symptoms of a particular diseases” says Ms Kadushi

“We give out the symptoms of multiple diseases in our menu as well as directions to the medical centers that can service the people in need of it,” details Ms Kadushi.

The app targets to curb the increase in the number of sick people in medical centers country wide, “It will be a greater step when we have an informed nation that stays healthy as it advances towards development in all sectors.”

“It was a journey, and we got to where we are because of the leap of faith that diverted the startup generated idea into a working app as we see ourselves as the people that will fill in the gap of lack of accurate health information,” she says.

The two were the first members of the Mobile team as they depended on each other since Dr Shoo is based on the research and health side while Ms Kadushi works in the programming department.

“We were then joined by fellow women who have invested in the team as they saw and still do visualize the potential of the startup and the mileage it will bring to the health sector,” narrates Ms Kadushi. Ms Kadushi explains they started working on the startup in 2016. “It was the most difficult time we have ever gone through, because there were moments when I had to run the program on my own after Dr Shoo left for her master’s degree.”

She reveals that she envisions ‘Mobile Afya’ as one of the biggest mobile technologies in Tanzania that will assist the health sector.

Ms Kadushi reminisces the path she and Dr Shoo went through to reach this point.

“It was the most challenging and difficult life, because we had no resources to create the tech product that we wanted and it took us three years to get our first funding (second quarter of 2019),” she details.

Ms Kadushi further explains that tech development is as demanding as any other sector in terms of finance as well as technical expertise, something they were both short on at that particular time. At the beginning they had no resources and lacked office space so they opted for cafes, and hotels to discuss content for the startup.

“There were times I almost gave up on the idea, as I then thought someone else would come up with the same idea and work it to the full extent,” she says.

Sometimes access to a doctor is delayed because of the need to self-diagnose or lack of funds but Mobile Afya helps a patient not to self-diagnose, rather it gives you all the information you can ask for to decide what your next step would be.