Clandestine abortions and its health risks

By Hellen Nachilongo

Although the world is constantly on pro-choice arguments and the right to choose what to do with one’s body, the real conversations about the hazards of certain choices and what to look out for and expect aren’t being heard as loudly as the others.

“After I discovered that I was three months pregnant, the first thing that came into my mind was to terminate the pregnancy before my father could get rid of me from home. I terminated the pregnancy because I wanted to continue with my secondary education,” narrates a woman who did what she thought was best given her circumstances.

Ms Anna Shao* (35), shared her plan to terminate the pregnancy with her friend who helped her with the process through traditional means.

Her friend then introduced her to an old man who used traditional herbs to terminate the pregnancy.

Anna Shao told Your Health that she did not hesitate to perform the abortion. “When we arrived at the old man’s house everything was set, the traditional doctor gave me some very bitter herbs to drink for a week, within seven days I started experiencing stomach pains,” she narrates.

“After staying at home for over two weeks, blood started coming out and it was a bad experience. The pain was unbearable; I think I felt like I had tested death. My stomach was very painful such that my mother discovered something was wrong with me,” she said.

She says if she was given a second chance, she would not have aborted the pregnancy because a child deserves to live.

As far as the life of any human being matters, it is not necessary to terminate the pregnancy.

Ms. Neema Ismail* says she helped her sister to terminate her pregnancy.

She told Your Health that her young sister informed her about the pregnancy and that she was not ready to have a child with a man she never loved.

“After my sister told me about the pregnancy, I remembered some herbs and contraceptive pills she used to terminate the pregnancy. That same day I went to the pharmacy to buy the pills. I gave her water and a number of pills which she did take and at midnight she started bleeding,” she said.

She said, “My sister was so sick that she almost lost her life. If I did not rush her to the hospital for further medical examination I would have lost her.”

Ms Ismail still recalls the incident and what she experienced when her young sister went through with the clandestine abortion.

She did not think to hesitate to help her terminate the pregnancy.

Explaining further, Ms Ismail noted that by law, abortion is illegal but it is unfortunate that people are not very much aware about the use of family planning.

To avoid unsafe abortions, women and girls must be equipped with family planning and be ready to use different methods of family planning.

She adds that most women in several communities practice unsafe abortions even though it is restricted in the country.

Private psychologist Ms Josehpine Tesha, told Your Health that as far as mental health is concerned, when one decides to conduct any abortion, it is a big decision that will change one’s life.

Therefore, any woman or girl out there must think thoroughly before they plan to go down the abortion route and they should be supported sufficiently so that they are able to make the right decision.

“Some people induce unsafe abortion because of several factors such as education, fear reputational damage, fear of family and other related issues but, they must know that whatever happens nothing is permanent,” explained Tesha.

“Having a pregnancy is temporary and having a child is another experience altogether; however it is important to make a sound decision before terminating the pregnancy because you may end up regretting it,” she adds.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), abortions are safe when they are carried out with a method that is recommended by WHO and that is appropriate for the pregnancy duration, and when the person carrying out the abortion has the necessary skills.

Such abortions can be done using tablets (medical abortion) or a simple outpatient procedure.

An abortion is unsafe when it is carried out either by a person lacking the necessary skills or in an environment that does not conform to minimal medical standards, or both.

The people, skills, and medical standards considered safe in the provision of induced abortions are different for medical abortion (which is performed with drugs alone), and surgical abortion (which is performed with a manual or electric aspirator).

Skills and medical standards required for safe abortion also vary depending upon the duration of the pregnancy and evolving scientific advances.

Available data shows that Tanzania has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios in the world (410 per 100,000 live births), and unsafe abortion is one of its leading causes.

Unsafe abortions account for more than one-third of hospitalization for complications related to pregnancy and roughly one-quarter of maternal deaths.

Laws and policies on abortion in Tanzania are ambiguous and often confusing.

The Penal Code is broadly understood to authorize abortion to save a woman’s life, but is unclear about whether the procedure is legal to preserve the woman’s physical or mental health.

The fear of prosecution, prevalent among women and health care providers alike, drives women to seek clandestine abortions that are often unsafe.





A widespread practice

There are no exact figures on illegal abortions in Tanzania but studies suggest that almost 60 percent of the women admitted to public hospitals with a suspected miscarriage, have in fact undergone an abortion.

The actual number of women who have unsafe abortions may be higher, given that not all women seek medical care.

While the government is trying to put an end to illegal abortions there are no clear methods on investigating and prosecuting those who perform them.





Abortion incidents

In Tanzania, an estimated 405,000 abortions were performed in 2013. This number then translated to a rate of 36 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–49 and a ratio of 21 abortions per 100 live births.

The abortion rate is the same as the estimated rate for the East Africa region as a whole (36 per 1,000 women) and slightly higher than the rate for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Within Tanzania, abortion rates vary widely by zones, from 11 per 1,000 women in Zanzibar to 47 in the Southern Highlands and 51 in the Lake zone.

The Lake Zone and Southern Highlands also have high rates of treatment for complications of induced abortion.





Arising complications

When an unsafe abortion is carried out to terminate a pregnancy, there can be devastating and long-term physiological, financial, and emotional costs to the woman and her family, as well as to her community at large.

According WHO, physical complications of unsafe abortion include hemorrhage (heavy bleeding), infection, sepsis, peritonitis, and trauma to the cervix, vagina, uterus, and abdominal organs.

One in four women who undergo an unsafe abortion is likely to develop temporary or lifelong disability requiring medical care.

Mortality from unsafe abortion is much higher in developing regions, and in particular, disproportionately affects women in Africa.

The financial cost for treating complications of unsafe abortion is also quite substantial.