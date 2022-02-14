e-Health in Tanzania on a positive forecast

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Despite being one of the developing countries, the number and scope of digital solutions used in Tanzania’s health sector is rapidly increasing, with the Ministry of Health estimating that over 160 digital health or health-related systems are currently in use.

Digital health applies digital transformation to the healthcare field, incorporating software, hardware and services.

Under its umbrella, digital health includes mobile health apps, electronic health records, electronic medical records, wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, as well as personalized medicine.

Since 2007, with the rise of the digital sector across the globe, the Tanzanian government started to make good efforts by initiating the process to formulate conducive policies that would invite transformation in the healthcare industry in the country, according to the Ministry of Health’s Telemedicine coordinator Dr Liggyle Vumilia.

Tanzania’s first formal policy statement on the role and importance of digital technology, was the National e-Health Strategy which appeared in 2013.

“The strategy has helped to accelerate the health system transformation by enabling timely information access to hospitals, even those in the remote areas, administrative support, as well as clinical operations,” he said.

“Internal digital systems are part of the government plan to eliminate paper filling which is outdated, jeopardizing the security and confidentiality of patients’ information and also save time and costs,” he added.

The country however, has also released a new policy document that covers the period from 2019 to 2024.

This National Digital Health Strategy deals with some of the challenges unresolved by its predecessor, such as inadequate numbers of trained personnel, limited e-Health skills among users and decision makers, and the user-unfriendliness of some digital solutions.

The publication of the country’s new policy document demonstrates that even in the poorer regions of the globe, digital approaches to health planning and provision are no longer a complete novelty.

The new strategy also continues to play an essential role in guiding the implementation of digital health initiatives.

It reflects ten high-priority areas that will guide the next five years of digital innovation in the country. These priorities range from strengthening disease surveillance, reporting, and response, to the use of telehealth to build health worker capacity in a changing digital landscape, while providing specialized care to the country’s most remote corners.

The strategy seeks to use digital technologies to strengthen health systems in areas of governance and leadership, management of resources (human, financials and materials), Health Information systems, Supply chain of health commodities, and delivery of quality health services.

Therefore, this strategy provides guidance for designing, planning, implementing and coordinating digital health initiatives aiming at improving health outcomes and achieving the Universal Health Care goal.

Dr Vumilia told Your Health that while the implementation of the strategic objectives continues, its benefits are now more visible than ever.

“Tanzania has been able to improve the maternal and child care services , while recently through the Covid-19’s relief funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) we are also planning to install high quality imaging equipment, the CT scan, at regional hospitals across the country,” he said.

According to him, through these imaging machines, specialists from major public and Dar based hospitals such as Muhimbili, Ocean Road Hospital, etc. will be able to receive images from regional hospitals, provide diagnosis and consultation without the patient needing to travel to the city.

“There will be no need for patients to travel hundreds of kilometres from let say Kigoma or Katavi to Dar es Salaam in order to have an appointment with a specialist,” he said.

Nearly two years ago, the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) launched a telemedicine program that connected several level one hospitals across the country with the institute giving them radiology consultation via digital systems. MOI’s Public Relations Officer, Patrick Mvungi shared how incorporating digital systems has helped the institute on health care provision.

He said digital health technologies facilitate sharing and protection of information and unique identification of clients at all points of service in the health system.

“Sharing of clients’ health information is critical to ensuring continuity of high-quality health care, so now caregivers can have quick access to patient info,” he said.









Challenges

Various constraints are being experienced in the health delivery systems, namely weak health infrastructure, limited tools, inadequate human resource capacity, technical and financial resources.

These existing challenges also put a block to the development of the digital transformation in the sector.

Dr Vumilia says there is still more effort needed to build the capacity of some of the healthcare professionals, who continue to rely on the traditional way of doing things.

“There are caregivers who are not ready to go with the pace of digital transformation, so more effort is needed to influence the mind-set of the caregivers,” he said.

Another setback is the unreliability of the power supply and internet connection which by the time it goes off, forces caregivers to return to using paper files.

The expert suggests that the sector needs to install backup plans for power and internet connectivity so that the speed of service provision can be maintained sustainably.

These challenges are also common at the hospital levels, as according to Mr Mvungi from MOI.

Inadequate implementation of digital health structures at all levels coupled with the insufficient funds to implement digital health activities, is also among the weaknesses in the sector.

Furthermore, there is an unclear governance structure and weak coordination and engagement of stakeholders in the eHealth Strategy implementation at different levels of the health system.





Opportunities

Although the digital takeover in the health systems is facing multiple setbacks, there are good prospects for its success because of the strong political will on the application of ICT for socio-economic development as well as alignment of the digital strategies to the country’s development policies such as the Vision 2025.

The quick propagation of digital innovations for data gathering and communication technologies will also continue to transform the way that physicians collect, share, and analyse health information for better clinical decision-making and health-care delivery.