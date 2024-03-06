How conservation transforms lives in Tanga, Kilimanjaro

Tanga. "Some of us in the group have established beehives, which have significantly transformed our lives, enabling us to break free from dependency. I've been able to build a house, install electricity, and send my children to school."

Those were the words of Ms Veronica Petro, a resident of Mkwakwani Village in Mnyuzi Ward, Korogwe District, in Tanga Region.

She is one of the group members who benefited from the beekeeping project implemented by the Eastern Arc Mountains Conservation Endowment Fund (EAMCEF).

Since 2006, EAMCEF has been providing grants to residents bordering environmental conservation reserves within the Eastern Arc Mountains as one way of involving them in the conservation and protection of the biodiversity found within the reserves.

In the Tanga region, which has three reserves—Amani, Magamba, and Nilo—the Fund has been allocating Sh600 million annually for the implementation of the projects.

Ms Petro explains that before forming the group and initiating the project, they were depleting the forest through various activities, and their economic situation, especially that of women, was dire.

"In this beekeeping project, we have benefited in many ways; we have been able to build houses, install electricity, educate our children, and some of us, including myself, have five beehives besides the group," she says.

"We use honey as medicine for our children at home, so I profit from within and without the group by selling honey, which enables me to support my family, and now I have moved away from dependence," she adds.

The group's secretary, Mr Wales Singano, said the project started in 2008 with the intention of engaging in fish farming, but after consulting experts and considering the importance of environmental conservation, they began the beekeeping project.

"We started receiving funding in 2011, and since then, we have been funded for many things, including training, equipment, supplies, beehives and beekeeping attire. Our lives have truly changed significantly, and we have economic activities that generate income," he said.

Besides the project, Shebomeza Village in Amani Ward, Muheza District, is among the villages benefiting from the land and water conservation project, where, through agricultural experts, residents have been taught terraced farming techniques.

One of the farmers, Ms Zabibu Rajabu, said they initially lacked knowledge of terraced farming, which helps prevent soil erosion, but now they grow various crops, including pineapples, maize, sugarcane, and avocados.

"I used to not harvest maize in my field, but now I do because when it rains, there are no longer landslides. We plant pineapples on the terraces for household use and sell sugarcane, which has also helped increase my income to support my family," she said.

The agriculture officer of Muheza District Council and coordinator of the project, Sylvester Mziray, said the project started in 2016, and so far, 120 farmers from three villages have benefited from the terraced farming education, considering their farms are located on hills.

Further, the Fund has enabled 20 villages from five surrounding councils of the Amani Nature Reserve to have employment opportunities, including tasks like clearing boundaries, improving tourist roads, and enhancing other tourist attractions.

One of the beneficiaries of the employment opportunities is Mrisho Nzota from Mikwinini Village in Shebomeza Ward.

Nzota, who is involved in boundary clearing and tourist path maintenance, said he was thankful for the conservation education they received and that they now understood the importance of environmental conservation.

He said the jobs were making them earn income to support their families.

"We used to live difficult lives due to a lack of income-generating activities, but now it has helped us even to contain factors that could endanger the reserve's security and we collaborate to protect and control the area," he said.

"After the education, we realised that failing to protect the environment contributes to the extinction of wild animals, deterioration of good weather conditions, and destruction of water sources," he added.

Mr Daudi Tofio, a farmer and resident of Kisiwani Village who is involved in forest conservation, said one of the things they were enjoying was getting employed through the activities they were carrying out.

"As young people, we benefit from getting jobs; we work together as a community to ensure water sources are not destroyed. We are very grateful to the Fund for addressing this issue, as it enables us to fully support our families," he said.

The projects cover five districts: Muheza, Lushoto, Korogwe, Mkinga (Tanga), and Same (Kilimanjaro). Each year, they have been allocating Sh49 million to the Amani Nature Reserve for various conservation activities, including forest conservation and ecological tourism, such as boundary clearing, patrols, and improving tourist accommodations.

"When you visit areas where the Fund has social projects, you can see how the residents understand the importance of forests, and for example, when disasters such as fires or other crimes occur, it is easier for residents to report," said Ms Magreth Victor, project officer for the Northern Zone of the Fund.

"We, as villagers, benefit first from education about these creatures. As tour guides, we are given training regularly; we earn income and support our families. Villagers have the opportunity to sell products like fruits and spices, so it has been helpful to us," said Mr Gabriel Ponera, a tour guide in the reserve.

The tree planting project from the Lushoto District Council started in 2013, and so far, 11 groups have been formed by members of these villages, enabling them to earn income without depending on forests.

The secretary of the Umoja tree planting group in Lushoto District, Mr Shafii Salehe, said last year they planted 10,000 tree seedlings, of which they sold 6,000, distributed 2,000 to surrounding communities, and used the proceeds to buy more seeds.

About conservation, as the trees grow, they will help us with firewood, timber, and also in protecting the environment and discouraging people from going into the forest," he said.

Ms Joyce Shedafa, a member of the group, said apart from the economic benefits they had received, they had also been able to plant trees on their farms, expecting to get timber and building poles from their farms, unlike before when they used to go to the forest.

The Chairman of the Southern Subvillage, Kimweri Mnyese, said the project helped villagers to protect the environment, unlike before, and that even when tasks such as cleaning pathways in the reserve arised, villagers were employed and earned income.

The chairman of the environmental conservation group Yoghoi, which implements the avocado farming project, Pastor Yohana Mtangi, said they started in 2017 to deal only with timber trees, but now they had added fruits to the project.

He said in 2022 they received Sh10 million from EAMCEF, planted 15,000 seedlings, sold some, distributed others to neighbouring villagers, and even this year they received another Sh10 million, and now 52 avocado farms had been established, expecting to export avocados.