Increasing awareness for children’s sake

By Lucy Tomeka More by this Author

For people who have cataracts, seeing through cloudy lenses is a bit like looking through a frosty or fogged-up window. Clouded vision caused by cataracts can make it more difficult to read, drive a car (especially at night) or see the expression on a friend’s face.

A cataract is a clouding of the normally clear lens of your eye. Most cataracts develop slowly and don’t disturb your eyesight early on.

However with time, cataracts will eventually interfere with your vision.

At first, stronger lighting and eyeglasses can help you deal with cataracts but if impaired vision interferes with your usual activities, you might need cataract surgery.

Fortunately, cataract surgery is generally a safe, effective procedure.

However, cataracts should not be taken just in their broader sense. This problem has been associated with the elderly for a very long time.

This type, acquired cataracts, is usually treated faster because adults are in a position to address it from an early stage.

The real problem however lies in paediatric cataracts or congenital cataracts.

According to Dr Anna Sanyiwa, an optician at Mloganzila hospital in Dar es Salaam, congenital cataracts is the more prevailing and largely underdressed form of cataracts In Tanzania.





Causes

Most cataracts develop when aging or injury changes the tissue that makes up your eye’s lens.

Some inherited genetic disorders that cause other health problems can increase your risk of cataracts.

Cataracts can also be caused by other eye conditions, past eye surgery or medical conditions such as diabetes mellitus.

Long-term use of steroid medications and irradiation can also cause cataracts to develop.

“Congenital cataracts occur in new-born babies for many reasons, including inherited tendencies (genetics) or infections the mother contracts during her pregnancy such as measles, rubella, toxoplasmosis and STIs” explains Sanyiwa.

However, cataracts in children are not only limited to inheritance but can be acquired post birth.

They can occur in one eye or both, on different parts of a lens and vary in size and density.





How a cataract forms

The lens, where cataracts form, is positioned behind the coloured part of your eye (iris).

The lens focuses light that passes into your eye, producing clear, sharp images on the retina which is the light-sensitive membrane in the eye that functions like the film of a camera.

As you age, the lenses in your eyes become less flexible, less transparent and thicker.

Age-related and other medical conditions cause tissues within the lens to break down and clump together, clouding small areas within the lens.

As the cataract continues to develop, the clouding becomes denser and involves a bigger part of the lens.

A cataract scatters and blocks the light as it passes through the lens, preventing a sharply defined image from reaching your retina. As a result, your vision becomes blurred.

Cataracts generally develop in both eyes, but not evenly. The cataract in one eye may be more advanced than the other, causing a difference in vision between eyes.





Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of cataracts include a clouded, blurred or dim vision, increased difficulty with vision at night, sensitivity to light and glare, a need for brighter light for reading and other activities, seeing “halos” around lights, frequent changes in eyeglass or contact lens prescription, fading or yellowing of colours and double vision in a single eye.

At first, the cloudiness in vision caused by a cataract may affect only a small part of the eye’s lens and you may be unaware of any vision loss.

As the cataract grows larger, it clouds more of the lens and distorts the light passing through the lens. This may lead to more noticeable symptoms.

In children, cataracts can affect one or both eyes. Cloudy patches in the lens can sometimes get bigger and more can develop, resulting in the child’s vision becoming increasingly affected.

As well as poor vision, cataracts can also cause “wobbling eyes” and a squint, where the eyes point in different directions.

When the child is very young, it can be difficult to spot signs of cataracts.

After birth, a baby’s eyes will be routinely examined within 72 hours of birth and again when they’re 6 to 8 weeks old even though sometimes cataracts can develop in children after these screening tests.

It’s particularly important to spot cataracts in children quickly because early treatment can reduce the risk of long-term vision problems and eventual blindness.





Other types of cataracts

In addition to congenital cataracts, there are more types that affect people at different ages and varying intensity.





Cataracts affecting the centre of the lens (nuclear cataracts)

A nuclear cataract may at first cause more near-sightedness or even a temporary improvement in your reading vision. However with time, the lens gradually turns more densely yellow and further clouds your vision.

As the cataract slowly progresses, the lens may even turn brown.

Advanced yellowing or browning of the lens can lead to difficulty distinguishing between shades of colour.





Cataracts that affect the edges of the lens (cortical cataracts)

A cortical cataract begins as whitish, wedge-shaped opacities or streaks on the outer edge of the lens cortex. As it slowly progresses, the streaks extend to the centre and interfere with light passing through the centre of the lens.





Cataracts that affect the back of the lens (posterior subcapsular cataracts)

A posterior subcapsular cataract starts as a small, opaque area that usually forms near the back of the lens, right in the path of light.

A posterior subcapsular cataract often interferes with reading vision, reduces vision in bright light, and causes glare or halos around lights at night.

These types of cataracts tend to progress faster than other types do.





Treatment and awareness

Sanyiwa explains that the only treatment for cataracts is surgery to remove the affected lens.

“The surgery removes the lens and replaced with an artificial one and it is advised that in children, treatment be carried out before the child is six years old” she says.

“Vision assistance with spectacles is also used in some cases but eventually, surgery is needed to correct the problem” she adds.

However, the problem of congenital cataracts is not addressed as often as it should in our community and a lot of children are affected and treated at a time that is too late to adequately help save their vision.

“It’s very important for us to raise awareness and help uninformed parents know when to seek medical attention and where to go for treatment” says Sanyiwa.

In Tanzania, treatment for cataracts is offered at big medical centres and hospitals like Muhimbili National Hospital, Mloganzila Hospital, Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) and KCMC.





Prevention

No studies have proven how to prevent cataracts or slow the progression of cataracts but doctors think several strategies may be helpful, including:





Having regular eye examinations - Eye examinations can help detect cataracts and other eye problems at their earliest stages.

Ask your doctor how often you should have an eye examination.





Quit smoking - Ask your doctor for suggestions about how to stop smoking.

Medications, counselling and other strategies that are available to help you.





Managing other health problems - Follow your treatment plan if you have diabetes or other medical conditions that can increase your risk of cataracts.





Choosing a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables - Adding a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables to your diet ensures that you’re getting many vitamins and nutrients.

Fruits and vegetables have many antioxidants, which help maintain the health of your eyes.





Wearing sunglasses - Ultraviolet light from the sun may contribute to the development of cataracts. Wear sunglasses that block ultraviolet B (UVB) rays when you’re outdoors.





Reducing alcohol use - Excessive alcohol use can increase the risk of cataracts.

In our communities, it is imperative that we increase awareness of congenital cataracts to help reduce misinformation and increase chances of children’s’ eyes being saved on time.

Since cataract surgery is a relatively safe and effective procedure, there is no need for children to lose their eyesights.