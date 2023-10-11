Let us always learn from disasters

On the morning of Sunday, October 1, 2023, fire broke out in the busy commercial area of Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam.

Reports have it that three multi-storey buildings with some indoor 500 shops were gutted down, as were 14 outdoor kiosks.

A petrol station and a bank were among the businesses badly affected.

While it is normal to blame the fire people for arriving late at a fire outbreak scene, this time they were there promptly, but according to one fire official: “the most significant challenge the fire-fighting team encountered was the crowded buildings, a situation which made it difficult for them to extinguish the fire prompt enough”.

This clearly points to non-adherence to building regulations. Regional authorities at the fire scene instructed those blocking pathways to clear them, but this is unlikely to happen.

The bad news is that the Sunday morning fire will not be the last fire in buildings in Tanzania.

Even more bad news is that we will learn nothing from this incident, as we have not done so from others that have taken place, at one time or the other, in various places in the country.

As we may recall, on July 10, 2021, fire broke out in the main market of Kariakoo causing extensive damage.

A committee was formed to investigate the incident. It submitted its report on July 29, 2021. What lessons have we learnt from the incident?

Six months after the Kariakoo fire incident, an inferno broke out at the Karume market affecting around 3,500 traders.

A task force was formed to investigate the incident and report within 14 days. What lessons did we learn from that?

Going through the newspapers for the past three years, one finds news about a fire outbreak somewhere, almost every six months.

For example, in May 2022, over 450 stalls were burnt down to ashes following a fire outbreak at Temeke Veterinary market in Dar es Salaam.

This was less than three months after another inferno destroyed the Mbagala market.

Fire preparedness is also very poor in the country.

A study carried out by three researchers and published in 2010, titled: “Assessing urban fire risk in the central business district of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania” sought to assess public awareness over the use of fire-fighting equipment, and preparedness in the case of a fire outbreak.

The findings revealed an alarming picture with 60 percent of the buildings’ users not knowing how to operate the equipment; 41 percent not being aware of the available escape routes in case of a fire outbreak.

Worse still, only 29 percent had received some training on fire outbreak preparedness within the past five years, and 68 percent had never been trained.

The buildings involved were those with 4 or more storeys.

Which, according to the Fire and Rescue Act of 2007, have to be provided with adequate means of escape and fire-fighting facilities.

Another study published in 2022 focusing on markets in the city of Dar es Salaam mirrored the above findings.

An earlier study published in 2017, but this time focusing on 10 institutions of higher learning, got startling results as far as fire disaster preparedness was concerned: 60 percent of the firefighting facilities were not regularly serviced; 50 percent were stored with some hazardous materials; 70 percent did not have enough water storage for firefighting purposes; 60 percent of the buildings had no identifiable fire assembly points; and 90 percent of the sessions conducted in the buildings involved more than 100 people in a single venue.

Further findings indicated that 51 percent of the respondents were not able to operate the installed firefighting facilities; 80.7 percent of the respondents had never received any training on firefighting and prevention; 95.6 percent of the respondents had never participated in any fire drills; and 81.5 percent of them were not aware of the fire responder's contacts.

Thus, the situation is equally bad in buildings of institutions of learning, as it is in markets.

Any disaster that takes place should be an opportunity to learn something to prevent or mitigate the effects of such a disaster in the future.

Disasters are inevitable, yes, but they can be opportunities to learn and improve.

Whether it's a natural hazard, a human-made crisis, or a complex emergency, disasters can reveal strengths and weaknesses in our system and our preparedness, response, and recovery arrangements.

Let us cite the example of the Great London fire of 1666, which raged for 4 days and left 100,000 people homeless.

The good news is that it led to: legislation outlawing some building materials; easier access to water; greater requirements for fire-fighting equipment and the birth of the fire insurance industry and the fire brigade.

As a result, fire protection continues to evolve even up to the present day; every significant fire is investigated and analysed. The results have an impact on future laws and best practice guidance.

As construction methods, property use and occupancy habits change over time, fire protection needs to change too to ensure that current and future assets and generations are kept as safe as possible.

The situation is diametrically different here at home. What do we learn from our many disasters?

The almost daily motor vehicle accidents, floods, fire outbreaks, explosions (such as those of Mbagala and Gongo la Mboto), building failures, you name it.