Medical tests you need to take in 2022

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

By Agencies More by this Author

Even when you eat right (more vegetables and less red meat or fat), exercise routinely, sleep well, and follow all the healthy habits we are advised to adopt, aging changes your body and its systems. With age comes several complications such as diabetes and hypertension owing to organs slowing down, among other reasons. As such, you need to be alert to ensure that nothing catches you off-guard. One way to do this is to practise “preventive health.”

Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general practitioner, says some check-ups should be done on a yearly basis. “However, practising preventative health allows you to make all the adjustments that are needed to live a better life,” he advises.





Height

While this may sound strange, Dr Wasswa says, taking measurements of your height - say after every six months - is important. Notable height loss may indicate the presence as well as acceleration of osteoporosis, a health condition where one’s bones become brittle and fragile owing to loss of tissue.

“The condition is usually caused by hormonal changes, and/or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D and leads to loss in bone height with time, which translates into height loss,” he shares.

Advertisement





Blood pressure test

Dr Robert Ssooka, a general practitioner, says high blood pressure is an indication that one’s heart is working harder than it ought to. The unfortunate bit is that high blood pressure may cause heart attacks.

“High blood pressure can occur in older people as well as those in their 20s. Therefore, blood pressure tests are not for old people only. Going for a test annually will help you ensure that your heart is in tiptop condition,” he says.





Blood test

Dr Ssooka says taking a blood count test on a yearly basis will help you detect diseases such as thyroid disorder, kidney disease, and heart problems. If caught early, he says, many can be treated or managed.





Weight

Excessive weight gain or loss is usually an indication of health problems. Weight gain, which usually comes with an increased Body Mass Index, could mean one experiences higher heart and breathing rates when engaged in strenuous activities such as working out.

“Many may decide to quit exercising. However, it is important to remain on course to achieve your dream of being healthy, which also encompasses losing weight. For those with low weight, the test will cause you to look for targeted help,” Dr Wasswa shares.





Chest x-ray

Rather than find out about a respiratory illness when it is too late, Dr Wasswa advises one to go for a chest examination. “During this test, high velocity rays are sent through one’s chest to detect ailments such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and bronchitis, among others” Dr Wasswa says.





Breast cancer test

One way to test for breast cancer is through a mammogram, which is an x-ray examination of the breast. Dr Ssooka says the test is able to detect breast cancer even in its infancy (Stage 0).

“The examination is ideal for women aged 40 and above and should be done annually. This should be buffered by a monthly hand breast examination,” he says. That said, because breast cancer can affect both men and women, even males need to carry out manual breast examinations.





Cervical cancer test

Cervical cancer is caused by a sexually-transmitted Human Papilloma virus (HPV). As the infection spreads, it causes abnormal tissue growth and other changes to cells within the patient’s cervix.

Dr Wasswa says girls aged between 11 and 12 years, who have not been vaccinated should go for a cervical cancer test every 3 years.

Since the vaccine for Human papillomavirus (HPV) became available, cervical cancer rates in girls and women between the ages of 15 and 20 in the US have dropped significantly. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Black and Hispanic women are still diagnosed with cervical cancer at higher rates than any other race, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs). A lack of access to preventative and follow-up care is one major cause for that issue. In some cases, the medical professionals you should be able to rely on to remind you to get certain screenings – like pap smears — don’t push for it enough. And, in some families, these types of routine screenings just aren’t spoken about. Women should be reminded that getting health screenings is a part of self-care. Self-care is more than a manicure, getting our hair done, or a new outfit – it’s taking care of our health inside and out

The narrative around regular women’s health screenings needs to change. These aren’t just luxuries for women who have the time. They should be considered imperative parts of self-care for every woman. Employers and families should make time and space for women to get these screenings, and their regular physicians should be speaking to women about these.





Test for HPV

Pap smears and HPV tests are not the same, however, it is common to have your doctor run both tests at the same time – otherwise known as co-testing. It is recommended for women 30 and up – even women who have had regular pap smears – to have an HPV test. Keep in mind that HPV can remain dormant, showing no symptoms (i.e. changes in cervical cells or warts), but if your doctor tests you and finds you do have HPV, she may decide you should come in for more frequent pap smears. According to the Office On Women’s Health, an estimated 80 percent of women will contract at least one form of HPV





Prostate examination

Dr Ssooka says prostate cancer is a nightmare and because it usually presents without any symptoms, a number of men only realise they have the cancer when it is too late to treat. This is why an annual prostate examination is important.

“Men above 50 years of age are advised to have an examination of their prostate glands. An enlarged prostate could mean one has cancer, but if it is caught early, then the doctor can offer treatment options,” he says.





Cholesterol screening

Just as with blood pressure, high cholesterol levels can affect one’s life from as early as 20 years. Therefore, Dr Wasswa says, it is imperative that one does this test every five years. “However, for those with health conditions such as hypertension, the frequency of the tests should increase,” he says. Due to hormonal changes that happen during menopause, postmenopausal women can be at a heightened risk for high cholesterol, and should have their cholesterol checked regularly. It is recommended that women between the ages of 55 and 65 receive a cholesterol screening every one to two years. Keeping your cholesterol in check is an important part of preventing heart disease, stroke, and even diabetes.





Blood glucose test

Dr Ssooka says a blood glucose test measures the amount of glucose in your blood. Glucose, a type of simple sugar, is your body’s main source of energy. Your body converts the carbohydrates you eat into glucose.

According to healthline.com, the implications of your results will depend on the type of blood glucose test used. For a fasting test, a normal blood glucose level is between 70 and 100 milligrammes per decilitre (mg/dL). For a random blood glucose test, a normal level is usually under 125 mg/dL.

However, the exact level will depend on when you last ate.





Daily Monitor and Agencies