Omicron: Important lessons from past pandemics

We have reached a point in this pandemic that we as the public wonder what would have happened had the Spanish flu outbreak occurred during an internet ridden era.

Would we have panicked and crossed each other out as much as we do now? Covid-19 has been nothing but a rollercoaster of panic attacks amid restrictions and amended regulations.

Like any other virus, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), fondly known now as Covid-19 was also prone to mutations.

We've seen the rise and fall of a variety of flu types, some of which were restricted to specific places and never really raised much of an eyebrow because the powers that be were not directly affected.





Respiratory pandemics over the years

1. Asiatic flu

The 1889–1890 pandemic, often referred to as the Asiatic flu or Russian flu, killed about 1 million people out of a world population of about 1.5 billion.

It was the last great pandemic of the 19th century, and is among the deadliest pandemics in history. The most reported effects of the pandemic took place from October 1889 to December 1890, with recurrences in 1891 to 1895.





2. Spanish flu (1918–1920)

The 1918 flu pandemic, commonly referred to as the Spanish flu, was a category 5 influenza pandemic caused by an unusually severe and deadly Influenza A virus strain of subtype H1N1.

The Spanish flu pandemic lasted from 1918 to 1920. Various estimates say it killed between 17 million and 100 million people.

Symptoms in 1918 were so unusual that initially influenza was misdiagnosed as dengue, cholera, or typhoid.





3. Asian flu (1957–1958)

The Asian flu was a category 2 flu pandemic outbreak of avian influenza that originated in China in early 1956 lasting until 1958. It originated from a mutation in wild ducks combining with a pre-existing human strain.





4. Hong Kong flu (1968–1969)

The Hong Kong flu was a category 2 flu pandemic caused by a strain of H3N2 descended from H2N2 by antigenic shift, in which genes from multiple subtypes reassorted to form a new virus.

The Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968 and 1969 killed an estimated 1–4 million people worldwide. Those over 65 had the greatest death rates.





5. Russian flu (1977–1979)

The 1977 Russian flu was a relatively benign flu pandemic, mostly affecting population younger than the age of 26 or 25. It is estimated that 700,000 people died due to the pandemic worldwide. The cause was H1N1 virus strain, which was not seen after 1957 until its re-appearance in China and the Soviet Union in 1977.

Genetic analysis and several unusual characteristics of the pandemic have prompted speculation that the virus was released to the public through a laboratory accident. Sound farmiliar?





Lessons from past pandemics

Not to minimize the scale and magnitude of any global pandemic, every one of these past pandemics have come through with their own lessons and leaps in medical advancement.

Containment and proper communication being at the very centre of the lessons.

Mass panic is the reason we had to learn containment and proper communication in pandemics. It is no secret that fear of death may lead to people acting irrationally and in certain instances, increase their chances of catching the very thing they fear.

Covid-19 has had its fair share of variants, each being hailed as more deadly than the former and each leading to a new wave of mass panic.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the first variant was named Alpha, with the earliest documentation done in the UK in September of 2020.

That was followed by the Beta variant that was documented in South Africa, then the Gamma variant of Brazil which was followed by the Delta variant of India. There are more variants that are still being monitored and have not caused nearly as much panic as others.

We now find ourselves dealing with the Omicron variant that has come with a new set of red-listing from the powers that be and warnings over which country’s situation is worse than whose.

South African scientists were the first to identify the variant, which has since been detected in countries around the world. It then emerged that Omicron was already present in Europe before the travel bans were announced.

Despite the fact that this variant has already been seen in many other parts of the world, African countries bear the brunt of this when it comes to travel regulations and restrictions.





Destination Tanzania

Recently, Tanzania was added to the USA’s red list and travellers warned about destination Tanzania. African leaders are hitting back against travel bans imposed over the Omicron variant, accusing wealthy countries of being hypocrites for delivering new restrictions.

However, for Tanzania, much remains un-understood as life continues as normal. For many in the diaspora, concerns over their safety as they venture into this unknown situation continue to pander against their better judgement.

“These reports really bother me as my mind is set for Tanzania,” says Mr Lusajo Kibonde, a Tanzanian who resides in the USA.

With all the fear-inducing messaging by various media, he finds himself as one of the many who want to come back home but are left wondering.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has ranked different risk categories, the highest being Level 4, which is where Tanzania finds herself at, alongside France and Portugal amongst others.





What to do

What we have learnt from this pandemic is that it is here to stay and it will continue to mutate. We may not understand the complete workings of viral mutations but we do have measures to take to help protect ourselves.

Tanzania, like every other country is also greatly affected by covid-19. This does not mean one is not able to travel the country and enjoy all the beauty she has to offer.

As we begin the festive season, we do urge that you enjoy the season within the safety parameters set out.

Mask up: This request has never stopped being in effect. The fact that there is a new variant being detected every other time should be enough to motivate the use of masks. In this rainy season too, many will be exposed to flu and coughs; it is better to protect yourself than leave it to chance, vaccinated or not.

Sanitize: Just like masking up, keeping your hands, counters and surfaces clean will go a long way in keeping germs out.

Vaccinate: In Tanzania, vaccination has been a cause for concern for those who are against it. However, much has been laid out in the way of benefits that vaccines come with and if you find yourself in need of travel, chances are you will be required to receive the jab. For the sake of your health and that of your loved ones, take the opportunity to vaccinate or boost your vaccination.

Avoid unnecessary crowds: This is the season to re-unite with family and friends that we have not seen in a long time but this is not an excuse to place yourself in risky situations. Even though you may be vaccinated, covid-19 has proven resilient and that means there still may be a chance for contamination.

Exercise and eat healthy: To keep your body fit, exercise and a good diet have played a role in strengthening immune systems. As you indulge in festive foods, do not forget to work out and stay fit.





Get tested before travel: Check your destination’s covid-19 situation and travel requirements before traveling. Countries may have their own entry and exit requirements. You have been exposed to covid-19 unless you are fully vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 in the past 90 days.

The CDC warns against travel if you are sick, you tested positive for covid-19 and haven't ended isolation (even if you are fully vaccinated) and if you are waiting for results of a covid-19 test. If your test comes back positive while you are at your destination, you will need to isolate and postpone your return until it's safe for you to end isolation. Your travel companions may need to self-quarantine.





Isolate if exposed: Among the many measures set in place, isolation upon exposure of contamination has been quite effective in curtailing the spread of the disease. Technology has enabled us to stay in touch during moments of isolation and if exposure occurs, this is a doable feat should you be exposed.

This festive season should not be spent in fear and worry over what may or may not happen. Rather, use this period to reflect on what has been and take the lessons previous pandemics have taught us to enjoy a Christmas amidst covid.