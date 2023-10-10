Mwapachu tells candid life story, and it’s a plus

Juma Volter (JV) Mwapachu has recently given us an autobiography, that rare book among Tanzanian public servants, and, as autobiographies go, this one stands out for its candour and directness.

It is also voluminous (600+ pages), a compendium in which the personal life story is packed together with a selection of his speeches and newspaper articles, a veritable treasure trove for a researcher who wants to understand the intellectual mind of the man who served as secretary-general of the East African Community (EAC), among many other accolades.

He avoids the curse of autobiography, wherein writers embellish stories about themselves, as recent such books have proven. This autobiography is written with exceptional candour, and anyone who has known JV closely will realise he is telling the truth.

JV takes his reader on a fast-paced causerie from his birth to Hamza, the father, and Mama Juliana, in Mwanza in 1942, through the many travels as a child, to Tanga, to Ukerewe, to Mbulu, to Tukuyu, to Dar es Salaam, constantly on the move, as Hamza got transfer after transfer necessitated by the desire of colonial officials to keep the politically volatile Hamza away from the other nationalist elements.

Hamza had known Julius Nyerere back at Makerere college (in the 1940s) and the two had become friends, the former acting as mentor to the latter, introducing him to the hub of political activism in Dar es Salaam.

This friendship between the two (Hamza and Julius) lasted up to Hamza’s early death (1962), and had a marked influence on JV’s life as a protege´ of Tanzania’s first president.

Indeed, the book is testimony to the closeness of Mwalimu Nyerere to JV, his ‘nephew.’

By his account, JV and the rest of the Mwapachu family had a happy childhood, living in government quarters, with pretty much everything they needed, and surrounded by people who constituted Dar es Salaam’s enlightened and politically inclined ‘natives’: the Sykeses, the Aziiz’s and the likes.

Breezing, literally, through school, JV admits to a certain focus deficit on academic work, though gifted with the smarts.

His weakness was Harry Belafonte and calypso music, and he indeed formed a calypso band in school with fellow students.

Through the intervention of his elder brother, Harith Bakari, old man Hamza got to know of this ‘problem’ soon enough to extract a promise from JV who pledged more seriousness in his studies and duly went on to do well, though his love for music never waned, as the frequent mentions of Dar es Salaam-based musicians King Kiki and Fred Ndala Kasheba, among others, attest.

After graduation, JV embarked on a long career as a public servant, especially in the parastatal sector, and did a stint as a government officer in rural Tanzania, where he drew lessons he shares with his readers.

Reading through the book brings back memories of Tanzania’s chequered history, whose highlights are seldom under discussion. For instance, in the 1960s and 70s, President Nyerere embarked on the transformation of Tanzanian society by instilling the ethos of “Socialism and Self-Reliance,” which was akin to the Soviet or the Chinese models of state-driven development.

At about the same time (in the 1970s) the government put the country through a “decentralisation” process in which government structures were supposed to be brought “closer” to the people.

Both exercises, though launched with panache, delivered meagre results, created ore problems than they solved, and were and were soon quietly shelved.

Although very little public discussion has taken place thereon, and JV does little to shed light on them -- these two exercises, it must be noted, were basically seriously flawed: For one thing, Nyerere must by then have known about the disastrous effects of collectivisation in the Soviet Union and China, which should have made him beware of such attempts at social re-engineering.

As for the so-called “decentralisation,” it had the effect of emasculating what local government structures existed then, and the transformation of a once vibrant cooperative movement into a state-controlled bureaucratic and blood-sucking rent-seeking structures.

For sure, JV gives a telling example of one nonsensical instance of the operationalisation of such policies. In one case, while he was posted in Shinyanga region, the local authorities, under orders to forcibly move people into villages, ordered an elderly man, Chagula, to demolish his residence and move into a “planned village”, which would have meant a serious deterioration in the old man’s living conditions, so he resisted. Pressure was exerted but luckily for the old man he was saved, simply because he happened to be a famous father nationally, having sired Tanzania’s first indigenous rector of Dar es Salaam university college, Dr Wilbert Chagula.

One is tempted to ask how other old men fared who did not have famous children.

The policies put in place in that phase of Tanzania’s history need to be revisited, seeing as they affected many families negatively, at a personal as well as societal levels, and the inability to revisit them leaves a huge hole in the national conscience, posing the danger of a temptation, some day, to go back to the politics of those painful days.

Though he does not dwell on the issues in great details, there are pieces of evidence suggesting that life was tough when those policies led to serious shortages of all essential commodities such as sugar, milk, bread and toiletries.

In the the story JV clearly crafted a way to blend the personal and familial life with developments around him-- be it in school and college or the workplace—in one seamless account that moves constantly from place to place with minimum punctuation, which can sometimes be bewildering.

However one gets the feeling of what was happening in the young man’s mind and where his sensibilities lay.

First and foremost, comes the family, beginning with the father and mother, the siblings, relatives and close friends.

The names of Harith Bakari, the elder brother; elder sister Rahma, younger brothers Wendo and Jabe; younger sister Tunu, are constant companions throughout the book, so material one almost touches them.

The reader sees them as they evolve through childhood to adulthood, as they go through school and college, as they marry and start families, their happiest memories and their saddest.

To read this book is to know the Mwapachu family as completely as any non-Mwapachu outsider could hope for.

Early enough in the book (p.70), while recounting his student days in Iringa, JV introduces the reader to Rose Omari… “a beautiful girl.. who I learned was from Tanga…. I was smitten….” This is the woman who became the matriarch of JV’s family, and he has remained “smitten” all along, even though in the book one gets the idea that JV never went anywhere without noticing beautiful girls. Rose, the book tells us, later transferred to Tabora Girls where she was head-girl, and where she was a stellar student.

In the autobiography, JV gives us details about his busy working life, both in the public sector and in the private sector, where he has remained engaged to date, apart from his work in civil society-- nationally and internationally-- and in diplomacy.

It is worth noting that during his tenure as secretary-general of the East African Community (EAC), Rwanda and Burundi were admitted as new members, in which effort he played an important role.

This has opened up the possibility of other neighbouring countries joining , notably South Sudan and DR Congo.

On the home front, JV, though habitually not given to frequent political remonstrations, when the ruling CCM axed Edward Lowassa, a leading presidential contestant in the 2015 elections, JV made a very public issue of the matter by visiting his local party office and handing in his party membership card in protest. However, he later recovered his card without too much fuss.

The book singles out a number of deceased individuals for special tributes, people he enjoyed a special a relationship, including Dossa Aziz; an anti-colonial stalwart; Amon Nsekela, an early mentor in the banking sector; Ali Mazrui, the universal intellect; ‘Sir’ George Kahama, the industrious manager of the early parastatal economy; Mark Bomani, first African Attorney General and beloved brother-in -law; Reginald Meng, the industrialist and philanthropist; Harith Baakari, elder brother and, of course, Julius Nyerere, the ‘uncle’.

In the book, JV reveals the knack of cultivating and maintaining friendships and maintaining them through life, even when there are substantial differences of opinion. One such case is with the late Iddi Simba, a colleague in the business fraternity whose ideas of “indigenisation” did not sit well with JV but with whom relations were excellent right to the wire. With Mengi, a partner and a friend, JV exhibits unlimited consideration and respect, especially appreciation for support offered when JV discovered he had a brain tumour issue. Mengi spared no expense to have JV and his wife travel internationally for JV’s delicate treatment. It is no doubt this kind of solicitude and age-long evidence of true friendship and partnership that impelled JV to commit fully to the writing of Mengi’s autobiography -- a rather arduous task --although JV’s health issues remained serious.

It is a book worth reading, highly recommended by this reviewer, for the information it provides on many issues, locally, regionally and internationally. JV has been a true man of many parts and everywhere he has gone has its own lessons to offer. This story of a life is full of life.

It provides amusing trivia, too, like when JV as a student goes to Dar es Salaam Club to meet Ambassador Michael Lukumbuzya, ambassador to Sweden in town for a meeting. The extremely serene diplomat offers JV a beer but soon notices with a wry comment JV’s gaze on the young woman serving the beer, especially her shaking backside. In another section JV is in a Chinese village during Nyerere’s state visit. When his nostrils are assailed by an unmistakable stench that reminds him of a similar smell in an Ukara village ( a smaller island next to Ukerewe where JV had spent part of his childhood), the stench coming from a Ukara habit of keeping human faeces in the open to dry for use as manure, the same as in the Chinese village!