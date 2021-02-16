Self-help books for college students

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

With the amount of class work, it might seem like a little bit too much having to read material that does not directly affect your grade. However, in a circuitous way what you read in these books might actually make your grades better since it deals directly with your well-being.

Some of these books are classics and others are fresh, all of them however promise to help you live a fuller, richer, and more meaningful life it.





1. Being Well in Academia: Ways to Feel Stronger, Safer and More Connected

Petra Boynton in her new book acknowledges how just how challenging life can be for those working in universities and offers tips on how to manage the ups and downs of life in the sector.

The book includes not only information about venting but a safety plan to help you address any suicidal thoughts and feelings, stress, abuse, prejudice, overwork and exclusion. And, alongside its guidance to individuals, it offers many pointers about where universities are going wrong.

The central goal of her new book, Boynton explained, was to help people feel they are not on their own and can do something practical right now.





2. 101 Secrets for Your Twenties

Paul Angone covers almost every area of life. Physical and lifestyle changes, psychological challenges, relationships and social interactions, and spiritual difficulties are all covered in the 101 secrets in an inviting and helpful way.

Each stage in life has its own set of challenges the things one faces in the first decade of adulthood may or may not be the hardest things we face in life, but that does not diminish the realities of the challenges.

Navigating what it means to live as an adult, forming our own opinions, maturing, moving into a new stage can be a challenge. This book helps you navigate the many challenges you are sure to encounter in your twenties.

Every generation faces new challenges in its 20s, but some are constant, from those nerve-wracking first job interviews to how to handle a break-up and not feel like the worst person in the world. How do you navigate this new world you’re discovering; the one of adulthood? How do you live well in your twenties and establish habits that will guide the rest of your life? It’s written in a witty, honest, and wise voice that will entertain and inform.





3. The Last Lecture

For most a “last lecture” just means the end of the school year, but for Randy Pausch, it was different he was dying, and he knew it. When Randy Pausch discovered he was passing away of pancreatic cancer cells, he found himself in rather a problem: at the top of his professional game, with a lovely spouse as well as three children, exactly how should he check out of life?

A computer technology professor at Carnegie Mellon College, Pausch is the founder of the university’s prestigious Home entertainment Innovation Center as well as has actually dealt with such firms as Google, Electronic Arts and Walt Disney Imagineering.

“I love assuming I might discover a means to defeat this late-stage cancer,” he writes in The Last Lecture.

“Due to the fact that even if I don’t, it’s a better way of thinking to help me make it through each day.” Utilizing the forum of his college’s “Last Lecture” collection, the terminally unwell Pausch chose to distill his life lessons into a talk for students, good friends and coworkers regarding exactly how to accomplish your childhood’s desires. This is one of the funniest, most riveting, and fascinating books ever posthumously published. Keep the tissues handy; you’ll cry at the end. But it is well worth it for the advice on overcoming obstacles, encouraging people around you, and chasing your childhood dreams. Filled with inspirational quotes, you will remember this book for a very long time.





4. Girl, Wash Your Face

Rachel Hollis’ writing feels like a big sister who can show you the ropes and help you avoid messing up your life. In her latest book - ‘Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be’ - Hollis explores several hurtful lies surrounded by one big truth; your happiness is up to you. Rachel shares her story to empower her readers to live their best life yet.





5. ‘Small Move, Big Change,’ by Caroline Arnold

Have you ever promised yourself that this school year you won’t leave writing your term paper until the last minute, just to forget about your resolution as soon as term started? Why did you struggle to stick to your new resolution?

Caroline Arnold dives into this question in her book, Small Move, Big Change, discovering that most of us fail at keeping our resolutions because they are too vague and too big.By incorporating ‘micro-resolutions,’ tiny behavioural modifications, into our daily habits, we can achieve lasting change in virtually any area of our lives.

It all comes down to identifying our habits and external cues that can be linked to tiny resolutions that stick because they are so easy to achieve. This is an essential read for anyone wanting to change their habits.