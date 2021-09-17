Bongo Film Awards officially up for grabs

By Sakina Chambulilo More by this Author

The government - through the Tanzania Film Board - has officially launched the Tanzania Film Festival Awards 2021 (TaFFA) for the first time.

The induction took place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, officiated by the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Post Office in Dar es Salaam.

Attendees included famous film and music artistes, as well as the Ambassador of Turkey in Tanzania, Dr. Mehment Gulluoglu, who commended the government for launching the Awards.

Speaking after the launch, Mr Bashungwa said: “Today is a very good day in the history of the Arts, especially the Film Industry, for the first time, the government - led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan - has made this possible...

“And we bring to you Film Awards: something that has never existed”.

MinisterBashungwa explained that the Awards will be sustainable and fair as they will increase momentum in the Film Industry, and this year they will focus on shortcomings so that in the years to come they will be of the highest quality.

In another development, Mr Bashungwa explained that, the Government has managed to put in one place Film Board Institutions, COSOTA and BASATA to facilitate access to the services of Art Stakeholders, where these Institutions are located in Kivukoni in Service buildings.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Film Board, Dr. Kiagho Kilonzo, explained that one of the purposes of establishing the Awards is to recognize the contribution of Film Professionals who are doing a good job of adding value to the Film Industry in Tanzania.

He went on to explain that the Awards will recognize the contribution of many Film Actors who are often forgotten in many Awards including Them Seekers, Architects, as well as Themes.

Among other things, Dr. Kilonzo said that, after the launch, the next exercise will be to receive Films that will enter the Award components from September 13-to-25, 2021, and after the film is received it will be shown on Azam Television Station.

“In addition to that, from October 01-to-30, 2021, a voting exercise will be held, followed by the criteria for selecting these films based on criteria, from October 31 to November 4, 2021, with the peak of the Awards expected to be November 6 this year,” said Dr. Kilonzo.