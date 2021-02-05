Diamond versus Harmonize: friends to foes

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, says he is not ready to forgive and forget his differences with former WCB protegee Harmonize.

Diamond, who is without doubt one of Bongo Flava greatest artistes this far, has come out to publicly speak about a recent apology from Harmonize, arguing it was just a publicity stunt and not a genuine one.

The said apology was posted on New Year by Harmonize on his Instagram page as a sign of squashing the beef which was rumoured to have been brewing over a long time.

The 'Waah' hitmaker adds that he was able to sense Harmonize's true intention and that is why he never responded.

“Unajuwa mimi najua mtu ambaye anataka attention kupitia mimi na mtu ambaye anasema kitu kwa kumaanisha. Kwa hivyo mtu akitafuta attention najuwa vizuri sana anafanya hiki kutafuta attention,” said Diamond during a radio interview. A translation of what he said; I can tell if someone is simply looking for attention using my name and someone who is genuine.

“Ndio maana hata uliona baada ya kuandika vile kesho yake akaenda Zanzibar akaanza kuzungumza vibaya, halafu mimi sipimi ati mtu kazungumza nini, naangalia matendo ya mtu ndio najuwa huyu yuko sahihi ama hayuko sahihi,” (That is why after writing what he wrote (the apology), he went to Zanzibar the following day and started bad mouthing me),” he added.

Advertisement

Harmonize and Diamond have not seen eye to eye since their bitter fall out in 2019 after Harmonize decided to disband from WCB gang. His departure came as a shock to many because of how close he was with his boss and the personal who gave him a platform to thrive Diamond Platnumz.

However, on New Year’s Day Harmonize, in an unexpected move decided to write a public apology to Diamond on his Instagram page.

The apology touched a little on the difference that the two artistes have, with Harmonize urging Diamond to take a moment alone and reflect on their friendship and their current situation, further advising him not to listen to everyone who speaks ill of the two of them.

Fans and other celebrities lauded this move by Harmonize, with a section of them saying it was long overdue. All that was left now was for Diamond – the target person of the open to later to also write down a few sentimental words in response to the apology.

When days kept going by with no slither of hope from the Diamond camp that any response was to be expected, other speculations about a possible snub took course. These were justified recently during Diamond’s interview with his own media house Wasafi FM.