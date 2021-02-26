Live band show isn't Bongo Flava artistes forte

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

As chants reached boiling point, the anticipation for the next barrage of exciting performances was more than palpable. Everybody was eagerly waiting for one of Tanzania’s finest Bongo Flava artistes, Barnaba Classic to hit the stage. I for one couldn’t wait to hear and see him perform live at Zanzibar’s Sauti za Busara 2021 edition.

It was now in the twilight hours and we’d already had our fair share of entertainment; from soul, jazz, and Taarabu music performed by different artistes who’d participated in the world famous 100 percent live music concert, Busara fest.

Watching a live performance stimulates your senses unlike one that is recorded. You get to see, hear, smell and feel alive as you live in the moment, capturing every detail.

At a 100 live music performance you can see who else is in the audience, you can hear the chatter that takes place before the show, the cheering and excitement during the show. You get to participate, be part of the performance, sing along with the artiste, dance and just do all actions that you can’t really enjoy doing while listening to a music through earphones in streets or daladala.

We could smell the auditorium, the food and drinks at the concession stands while delighting in the feel from the texture of the grass we were sitting on at Stone Town grounds. There was so much to watch and enjoy.

The much awaited hour arrived, suddenly there was a huge roar, people coming close to the stage with smiling faces shouting cheerfully... Although most audience were from outside the country, still Barnaba’s reputation precedes him.

And there he was in grandeur, dressed in white jeans and brown shirt with a flat cap and dreadlocks neatly decked down his back. The Bongo flava star Barnaba Classic had made quite an entrance and he was about to take the crowd on a wild night of party frenzy.

The anticipation that was accorded to Barnaba’s performance should have been a precursor for a stellar show. However, as most of us who were present in the moment got to witness, that wasn’t the case.

His performance wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t the best. For a show that is supposed to be 100 percent live music Barnaba was a bit tight-lipped when it came to the actual singing. He spent most of his energy hyping the crowd to put their hands up.

This got me thinking about the numerous shows I’ve attended featuring Bongo Flava artistes. I think most of them have become so accustomed to performing using playbacks that a live band becomes somewhat of a herculean task and diminishes their stage allure.

With the Barnaba show in Zanzibar, only a few audiences within a larger crowd understood Swahili, as such the audience were not as responsive to his hype. But this did little to dampen his vibe. “He is doing his best but I think Bongo Flava sounds better with playback music than live band,” said a reveler after seeing how dull the audience looked, a vast contrast from their reception of the artiste when he made entrance on stage.

Early this month, Tanzanian Rapper, Ibrahim Mussa who goes by the stage name Roma Mkatoliki made similar remarks but targeted old-school artistes. He said it’s like most of them have forgotten the lyrics to their own songs. “When on stage, all they do is hype the crowd,” he said.

But according to popular views, it’s not just the old school artistes who do a lot of hyping and little singing; the current entertainers are being accused of the same.

One of the organizers of Sauti za Busara, Paul Owere, also echoed similar sentiments by stating that most Bongo Flava artistes are more comfortable performing using playback than live band. “There are only a few Bongo Flava stars that can perform on a live music stage, singing or rapping from the start to the end. Most of them only hype, much to the dismay of fans,” he notes.

Owere named a few who are quite good with live bands, such as Banana Zorro, Alikiba, AY, to mention but a few.

Considering the plethora of platforms such as Sauti za Busara, Marafiki festival, Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda and others, Bongo Flava artistes need to up their game in performing live on stage.

Another patron from Italy, Francesco, who was seated a bit far from the stage said she enjoys dancing and singing along even when she doesn’t’ quite understand the language, but with the hyping she couldn’t follow along. “I attended the 2019 edition of Sauti za Busara. This time around I came to escape the Covid-19 situation in my country. Attending such live performances helps to ease my mind,” she said.

With more than 2500 people at the festival, a live band on stage and dancing brightened up the audience’s day, dissipating the fears of a global pandemic, albeit momentarily.

Due to the global health status, the 18th edition of Sauti Za Busara was a two-day event that brought in about 14 performers with a diversity of musical sounds and genres from across the continent, including the host Zanzibar, Tanzania mainland, Uganda, South Africa, Lesotho, Ghana, The Gambia and Algeria.

Singeli singer, Dullah Makabila from Tanzania mainland was the showstopper who performed for two-hours nonstop on the last day of the festival.

Dullah brought a number of foreign dancers on stage dancing to his energetic songs. Although they were clearly not African, thus assuming they couldn’t understand the language, the rhythm and sound is all the communication they needed.

“Of all the performances I have witnessed, this is exquisite. Although I don’t understand what he is singing, the sound is exciting, you can’t stand still as he performs,” said Timo, one of the many friends I had made at the festival, who is from Lesotho.

Singeli has fast-pace rhythms, loopy and repetitive, with rapid-fire vocals articulating often humorous but pertinent stories over rolling, percussive beats.