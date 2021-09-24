Rayvanny introduces first artiste signed under NLM

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Bongo Flava singer Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny has unveiled his first signee under his Record Label, Next Level Music (NLM).

In a post seen by The Beat, the Next Level Music CEO has signed a new artiste by the name MacVoice, in a bid to expand his empire.

According to the WCB Signee, MacVoice will be officially unveiled to the public on September 24, 2021, complete with a new project.

However, MacVoice is not a new name in the Tanzanian music industry. Previously, he was being managed by the legendary Chege Chigunda, but parted ways a year ago under unclear circumstances.

While working with Chege, MacVoice managed to release songs like; Bamba, Te Amo, Damu ya Jana, Msokoto, Valentine, Mama, Utarudi among others.

The Kiuno hit-maker launched his own record label NLM back in March 2021. On Friday, September 24, Vanny Boy is expected to usher MacVoice into the music industry.

Vanny Boy boasts of one of the biggest and state of the art recording studios in the whole of Tanzania, despite being signed under WCB, which is under Diamond Platinumz.