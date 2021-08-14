A heartbreak that ignited Naomisi'a signing light

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Musicians glean inspiration from their surroundings and everyday life as they craft out their creative works. From happy moments to the not so jolly ones, flashes are plenty that motivate an artiste to express their emotions through singing. For Naomisia Mchaki, the making of her Extended Play (EP) namely ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’ (WDKY) was made after she went through an unexpected breakup with her longtime boyfriend.

But this was not her first time making music, in fact, her talent as an artiste came to light when she was a fourth-grader in 2007. This was the same time Rihanna’s smash hit Umbrella had come out and it was topping international charts.

“I would roughly sing along, but little did I know that it would evolve into a career,” Naomisia tells The Beat.

In 2009 Naomisia started noticing positive changes in the way she sang. “It was a result of exploring the music scene by updating myself on different kinds of songs,” says Naomisia.

After noticing her daughter’s growing passion for music, Naomisia’s mother began encouraging her to join a jazz band called ‘Dazzband’ which she was a part of for about four years.

The 22-year-old has since then identified herself as a singer who blends RnB and AfroPop to make music with an emotional element to it.

WDKY project stemmed from life-changing experiences in Naomisia’s life. she decided to put her fragile emotional state to good use and she thought writing about it would help her to find closure and be able to start afresh.

“I released my EP after contemplating on creating a mixtape due to its rarity in the Tanzanian music industry, but all my thoughts were swept aside after going through a heartbreak.

I knew I would be able to completely heal after drafting down and recording how the heartbreak made me feel. I named it WDKY because I literally expected to not survive after the heartbreak but I came back even stronger, that experience reflected the Swahili saying ‘Kufa hufi ila cha moto utakiona,” She explains.

The EP consists of eight songs; Victim, Pumzika featuring Abela, Autopilot, EP’s Interlude, Very Special, Ng’ang’ana, No more and Outro. WDKY was singlehandedly written by Naomisia with the exception of the hook of ‘Ng’ang’ana’ which she was assisted by rapper Raptcha.

“My music creating process has resulted in making of honest songs that get you in your feelings (laughs), I create music that is relatable, appealing, and emotional in a way that would automatically make you want to keep listening to the songs. I love writing from my own experience that way I can be more expressive,” Naomisia describes her music.

Naomisia says that if it was not for music, she would have been crunching numbers elsewhere because aside from music, she is also a good Mathematician.

Her EP has now reached about 100,000 streams on Audiomack. “The outpouring support on all platforms means so much to me because the support exhibited has cast a spotlight on my career. It has overall made me feel that there are people out there who understand my works of art in a way I never expected,” she says.

When she made the EP, she did not set a target number of listeners. “I only released a project that detailed my inner feelings and experiences at that time but I’m overwhelmed by the reception,” Naomisia says.

According to the singer, one of the challenges in the making of WDKY was reliving the memories of her love life and placing herself in a state of vulnerability as she related to the songs while reflecting on her personal experiences.

Another challenge Naomisia faced was that she fell ill in the middle of the project creation and so had to record two songs while recovering from a cold.

She recalls “my favorite part of the entire project was when the songs were put together in a package. I was in awe of how the songs aligned.”

Sharing advice given to her by her mother, Naomisia says her mother frequently tells her to put God first and let her talent flourish with time and hard work.

“Honestly, If I were to change one thing in the Tanzanian music industry, I would definitely ensure royalty system is well established and enforced because it would increase the value of our creative work as artistes,” Naomisia speaks.

As she speaks of Bongo Flava, the RnB singer says that most musicians have to understand the importance of having variance and uniqueness in songs, stating that this will help in exploring music as well as to avoid releasing the same kinds of songs in the name of ‘creating music in accordance to audience’s needs’.

“One of my infamous yet rare traits in the music industry is the ability to tell a story through singing, since I started learning this skill it has made noticeable changes in my career because of the bond I have developed with music whilst practicing that skill,” Naomisia says.

The talented artiste has worked with other music icons including rapper FidQ in his song called ‘Familia’, she was also featured by Kenyan rapper ‘Nu Fvnk’ in his song ‘Nilivyo kupenda’ as well as worked with King Bea in ‘My all’.