Angela Nyigu: Aspiring choreographer soaring

By Diana Elinam More by this Author

Dancing is one of the most enjoyable things to do - and is a very health activity, too. Judging from her impressive work in Wasafi Classic (WCB) artistes’ music videos shows, and her solo freestyle dancing video clips, it is not in doubt that Angela (‘Angel’) Nyigu is a great dancer and aspiring choreographer who wants to leave a mark in the industry.

Like many Tanzanian children, Angela Nyigu wanted to become an electrical engineer an interest that grew because she always assisted in fixing different electrical snags at home.

But her passion for dancing grew stronger each passing day - what with family and friends encouraging her to give it a try.

“I aspired to be an electrical engineer, fixing electrical snags at home and elsewhere, you know! But I guess dancing has always been there even when I didn’t want to acknowledge it,” she says.

Angel started dancing in earnest when she was 16 years old. In 2015, she joined Kinondoni Talent Search (KTS) where she was the only female in the dancing category. She then moved to a street dance crew called ‘Best of Kino.’ Then, in 2017, she started working with WCB artiste; “a huge career move,” she proudly says.

That encouraged her to work even harder and participate in several competitions. And, it was through the competitions that Angel the choreographer was born - what with her talent and passion growing simultaneously.

Advertisement

Angel tells The Beat that her boss, Diamond Platinumz, inspires her to dream bigger - and work on her dreams.

“Not only has he brought revolution to Bongo flava, but also to dancing - and the business aspect of performing art,” she says.

Angel claims that Diamond’s journey is inspiring, and everyone can attest to it being a success by mere observation. The talented female choreographer was recently announced the official dancer of WCB top female artist, Zuchu.

Tanzania boasts a number of traditional dancers. But, Tanzanians still hesitate to embrace dance as a professional gig, and is actually sneered at by many. Fortunately for Angel, her family support her journey.

Angela says “Dancing is not just a hobby for me anymore, it is a serious business in which, if one invests prudently, one can make a fortune out of it as a business.”

Apart from dancing, Angel also teaches both adults and children some African dancing moves. “I have taught about 500 children so far. One choreography class usually has 35-80 children,” she says.

John Bosco Wimbo is one of Angel’s dance students. He says “the classes are not a blueprint. There’s a new aspect every time he turns up for lessons, he says - adding that Angel’s classes have helped him to connect with different people.

Asia Yahya is another dancing student at Angel’s.

“I thought I was a dancer but when I went for my first class, I realized I did not know how to dance. Angel is a serious trainer. She was strict with me - but, in a positive way, always pointing out my mistakes and telling me to work harder than that. I am now a confident stage dancer - all thanks to Angel’s classes!”

Asia says Angel’s dance is inclusive and has accommodated both her and her son Dylan who is also a dancer now.

Angel’s dance routine usually involves Afro dance, hip-hop and mostly dance-hall. She would often mix them up to add touches to what she calls a vibe. She has now been 6 years in the game. She often does physical workouts once or twice a week, as well as dance almost every day.