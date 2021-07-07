How Feven turned her dance hobby into a playing career

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Have you ever been captivated by the intriguing flow of movements expertly executed by professional dancers? Well, get in line. Dancing is more than the thrilling and alluring body rotation in rhythmic fashion. Behind the curtains, the choreographers go through infinity practices to express messages and emotions that are sometimes overlooked or underappreciated.

In Tanzania, dance as an art form has gone through leaps and bounds to where it is today. Currently, dance is a celebrated creative profession that’s seen a rising number of youth partake in the activity.

Feven Reuben, who goes by the stage name Fevushka details her journey into the world of dancing, tracing it to the yesteryears when she used to dance to the rhythms of Ray C’s hit songs in front of her family – they would clap for her, and this act alone made her desire to dance grow even more.

Growing up, Feven turned her room into a dance stage, she would often practise in front of a mirror to the songs that were on TV.

Little did she know that she was creating a path to something bigger. Today, Feven is among Tanzania’s most talented young dancers. She has appeared in music videos, concerts and performed live at some of Dar es Salaam’s most renowned restaurants and other leisure joints.

Even as a university student at the University of Dar es Salaam pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Feven decided to make dancing a career that now not only pays house bills, but also covers University fees. What started out as a hobby grew into a career.

It was in 2020 during her second year at the university when she informed her father of the side hustle that had lifted the weight off her shoulders to afford to pay multiple bills.

“He knows my love for dancing, he always knew because as I grew up, neighbors would ask for his permission for me to perform at their events. But deciding to pursue dancing as a career made my father raise questions including ‘what about your studies?’, but I recall the day he made peace with my career choice is when I was able to help him pay for something he needed, he was shocked yet thankful,” recalls Feven.

The talented dancer can bust a move at a moment’s notice irrespective of her mood. However, she says that when she’s in a good mood, the dance moves tend to be a lot better. “I have experienced dance differently and from those various instances, I have grown to love and master different moves,” she says.

From dancing as an individual artiste, Feven managed to create a crew with a few friends and together they have fought to bring a whole new meaning to dance as an industry.

“Over the years, I knew I had to learn about consistency in dancing due to the limited societal knowledge on what dancing is all about – it is not valued as a career and is often degraded and associated with immoral acts. I knew I had to build up patience. During this process, I have learnt a lot as a dancer,” Feven says.

As a student, she admits that it is difficult to balance studies and her dancing career especially when she has to dance to pay university tuition fees.

I recall the first time to be featured in a music video as a dancer was in Rayvanny’s ‘Chombo’, it was hectic because dancing in a song is different from usual dancing sessions I had become accustomed to, Feven says.

Her first feature in Rayvanny’s song opened doors for Feven to work alongside Diamond Platnumz, Tanasha, Marioo, Mbosso, Joh Makin, Mimi Mars and Sho Madjozi.

Whilst getting deals inked down with multiple artistes, Feven also got a deal to perform live at Samaki Samaki, a renowned restaurant and bar in Dar es Salaam.

“It was then that I learnt that performing on live show and in a music video are two different experiences. Music videos demand the repetition of dance moves (takes) until the team directing the video production are satisfied with the performance in the video. On the other hand, a live performance requires the focus on successful execution, so you need to understand the needs of the audience. I often apply inclusion, and I know my boundaries of when to not do that,” she says.

Feven says it takes a critical thinker to perform in front of customers at the Samaki Samaki joint, whereas the interaction has to be thought through, there are basics of course, for example, smiling while dancing, an act she learned over time.

According to her, every action displayed before the audience dictates the reaction of the audience toward the performance.

Despite dancing to almost all genres of music, Feven has lately developed an interest in Afrobeat music. “My kind of dancing depends on how I connect and communicate with a song through movements,” Feven explains.

On the future of Tanzania’s dancing industry, Feven says it is heading towards a hopeful direction where dancers are valued compared to the previous years.

“We are at least getting the respect we deserve, a dancer is currently making above Sh100,000 after performing in one music video or concert, we are looking forward to the art becoming more valuable than it is,” she says.

Outside of the dancing ring, Feven has interests in event management as well as public relations.