John Nini breaking the waves this summer

New generation musician from Denmark, John Nini, has hit the airwaves this summer with his song, Iza Bella.

John, originally from Burundi, has already released the song on various platforms for download and streaming under the Neza Music label.

“After 25 years, in July this year I returned home to Burundi for the first time to meet relatives and friends and was inspired by the vibe of making Rundi music that will hit the air waves this summer.

“From now, my fans should jam to my latest hit IZA BELLA through platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music and Tidal. The music video will be out soon, and it is going to captivate music lovers. It’s time for people to get a taste of Afro Trap Music from me and I ask fans to keep following me on my website www. johnnini.com, “said Nini.

Nini joins a trend of artistes bent on promoting African music to the global stage by infusing the authentic African culture in a creative way.